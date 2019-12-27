Byron tennis legend Margaret Fisher dies

BYRON tennis champion Margaret Fisher has died, aged 89.

The legendary tennis player, who was ranked number one in Australia in the 85-plus division, passed away in Brisbane on December 22.

Ms Fisher had spent her life playing tennis all over the world, including Wimbledon and, most recently, at the 2018 Super Seniors World Team Championships in Umag, Croatia.

She began her career in tennis in Albury and played at Wimbledon in 1953 before putting tennis on hold to raise a family.

The great-grandmother had previously told The Northern Star after she picked up the racquet again later in life she felt better than she did in her 50s or 60s.

Byron Bay tennis player Margaret Fisher played in the World Super Seniors Tennis Championships in Croatia in 2018.

“Returning to the court is the best decision I ever made,” she said at the time.

“Competition sport in my 80s has given me a purpose for being fit and strong.”

Reflecting on her journey to Wimbledon, Margaret said in 2014 she’d always been a person who worked hard for what she wanted, including saving for four years for the trip to England.

“It cost £84 to get on the boat and my salary at the time was £4 a week … And I had to have a job lined up when I got there before I could go,” she said.

“But I have lovely memories.

“There was all the excitement of the ball and the dinner at the end of the tournament with strawberries and cream. Just sitting in that space and we got tickets to the games and chauffeured home.

“It was quite overwhelming.”

Last year Ms Fisher was named Byron Shire’s Senior Citizen of the Year.

She is survived by daughters Stephanie, Elizabeth and Virginia, her son Andrew, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and her loyal dog “coach” Leo.

Everyone is welcome to attend her funeral, which will be held at 2pm on Saturday in Marvell Hall, 37 Marvel St, Byron Bay.

The family has asked for people to donate to Karuna Hospice Services, 07 3632 8300, instead of bringing flowers.