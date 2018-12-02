Byron sunsets for Boo Seeka's hits this December

BOO Seeka is an Australian electronica/hip-hop duo made up of Ben Gumbleton and Sam Croft.

With a combination of pulsating synth sounds and layered textures of electronic bass and percussive beats, Boo Seeka snaps up melodies and bounces them off hip-hop/R&B-driven grooves and beats that vibe.

Their debut single, Kingdom Leader, was released in January 2015.

That year they covered MO's song Pilgrim, which was included on a Like a Version compilation.

The duo was nominated for Unearthed Artist of the Year at the J Awards in 2015.

In January 2016, their single Deception Bay was ranked at number 50 on the Triple J Hottest 100.

The band lists Massive Attack, Mayer Hawthorne and Cody Chesnutt as influences.

On August 2017, the duo released their debut album Never Too Soon.

With more than 34 million Spotify streams and rising, singles like Does This Last, Turn Up Your Light, Calling Out, Deception Bay and Kingdom Leader have dominated national airwaves and featured on Triple J's Hottest 100.

In the past few years, they've toured the EU, UK and USA as well as multiple sold-out headline laps of Australia.

Their infectious live performance has graced the stages of festivals at home and abroad, including Splendour in the Grass, SXSW, Groovin' The Moo, Southbound Festival,Party in the Paddock, Big Pineapple Music Festival and more.