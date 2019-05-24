Byron solar farm to be 50 times bigger than Lismore's

A SOLAR farm flagged for Byron Shire will be 50 times bigger than Lismore's similar scheme.

Byron Mayor Simon Richardson said the 5 megawatt solar farm planned for land adjacent to the shire's tip at Myocum would be a wise investment.

Coolamon Energy lodged a development application for the $6.5 million project last month, which proposes building the large-scale project on Grays Lane at Tyagarah, south of the Tyagarah Airfield.

In a meeting on Thursday councillors voted to spend almost half a million dollars ($465,000) on a final feasibility study for the project.

Cr Richardson said it could be the biggest of its kind on this side of the range in NSW.

He said council had already done a lot of business modelling and cost-benefit analysis for the project.

"(Council has) done a lot of independent research on it - it's not an insignificant project.

"There will be nothing like this, of this scale anywhere really. It's a massive project.”

The solar panels will occupy 6.3 hectares of the 73.53 hectare property.

In the DA construction was estimated to take 12-14 weeks once approval was granted.

The applicant claimed the project would create jobs and would help to meet Byron Shire's electricity demand.