Byron skincare company the source of innovation

PURE and straight from the farm to you is the proud boast of Byron Bay natural skincare company Biologi.

Nominated as a finalist in the 2019 Telstra Business Awards, Biologi is one of few plant to bottle skincare brands in the world.

Founder Ross Macdougald, said, "Biologi offers a world first in skincare with our 100% Active ingredient Serums.”

"Each of our plant serums are the organic extract from a single Australian native plant- Kakadu Plum, Davidson Plum, Quandong and Finger Lime.

"The Finger Lime found for our Body Serum is actually sourced from a farm her in the Byron Bay region.

Mr Macdougald moved to Byron Bay to work with Thursday Plantation, and Southern Cross University and in 2000 he founded phytoverse- Australia's leading ethical natural materials wholesaler.

Intent on changing the industry Mr Macdougald launched Biologi, the world's first ever 100% active single ingredient, organic, pure plant serum.

"We're the only company that can produce a plant serum that is 100% active thanks to our revolutionary extraction method,” he said.

"No fragrances, harmful chemicals or even water, just active plant serum, that is organic, wild harvested and sustainable.”

Ross is passionate about educating consumers to make informed choices when it comes to skincare, calling for transparency from brands, debunking myths and sharing truths.

Managing Director Lucy Kuper beleives these days, "consumers are looking for natural skincare products that actually work.”

"This inspired us to design a 100% active plant extract serum that changes the skin on a cellular level.”

"Biologi is a new brand that is revolutionising the skincare industry using its ground-breaking technology to create 100 percent active, plant-based serums that are delivering unprecedented results.”