Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Byron shrugs surfie image, to become ‘fittest’ of them all

10th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Byron Bay's obsession with body image has been confirmed, with sports nutrition company Myprotein declaring it the "fittest' city in Australia.

Notwithstanding Byron is a town not a city, it beat out Sydney and Melbourne to take out the title.

Myprotein totalled up the number of gyms, the proportion of Myprotein nutrition customers, and the number of searches for fitness-related search terms to come up with a fitness score.

It found Byron Bay had 7.79 gyms and 347.18 fitness searches per 1,000 people, which perhaps is comment enough on the vanity of the place.

"Known for being a surf culture hotspot, this coastal town is the perfect place for fitness fanatics with a fittest city score of 70.01," Myprotein's blurb stated.

Second was Melbourne, with Sydney in third place

The commentary for Melbourne stated: "This nature-filled city is clearly a hotspot for Aussies with a passion for fitness, with huge numbers of online searches for fitness-related terms, 356,560 annual searches for the top 10 terms such as 'gyms near me' and 'workout routine at home'. This contributes to the fittest city score of 41.77."

And for Sydney: "Sydney is the most populated city in Australia, and it's home to plenty of fitness fanatics, accounting for more than 34% of Myprotein nutrition sales across the country. This is one of the factors that makes Sydney Australia's 3rd fittest city, with a fittest city score of 40.37.

Brisbane and Pakenham rounded out the top five.

The Gold Coast finished in a distant 20th position, just head of Lismore, which was the only other Northern Rivers city to feature on the list at No 22.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Public give short shrift to raising Lismore’s flood levee

        Premium Content Public give short shrift to raising Lismore’s flood levee

        News Lismore council is set to receive recommendations on options to protect Lismore from future flooding.

        LISMORE'S NEW MAYOR: 'We really need to focus'

        Premium Content LISMORE'S NEW MAYOR: 'We really need to focus'

        News Lismore City councillors have voted their new mayor who will take over until...

        Historic Ballina hotel to go under the hammer

        Premium Content Historic Ballina hotel to go under the hammer

        News The five star hotel, built in 1844, last changed hands in 2018.