Byron Shire residents told get ready for water restrictions

Water restrictions will be put in place in Mullumbimby if no rain falls in the next week. Jessica McGrath

WATER restrictions could soon be implemented in Mullumbimby if there is no rain in the Wilson's Creek catchment over the next week.

The announcement for level 1 restrictions follows a dramatic decrease last week in the water feeding the Laverty's Gap Weir on Wilsons Creek which supplies Mullumbimby's water.

Cameron Clark, Acting Director Infrastructure Services, said the stream flow has dropped by two megalitres in one week.

"Two weeks ago just under four megalitres a day was being fed into the weir and this week it is hovering above one megalitre a day which is a sudden and substantial drop,” Mr Clark said.

"Water restrictions are implemented when the flow drops to one megalitre so people need be prepared.”

Residents are being told to prepare for Level 1 restrictions which include:

No watering of established lawns using sprinklers and fixed hoses.

Watering of gardens only permitted between 6am - 10am and 3pm - 7pm.

All hoses must be fitted with on/off nozzles

Topping up of swimming pools from hand-held hoses between 6am - 10am and 3pm - 7pm.

"The Laverty's Gap Weir is extremely responsive to rainfall events so a heavy storm could see the restrictions eased quickly,” Mr Clark said.

While water restrictions have not been implemented elsewhere in the Byron Shire, residents are being asked to be careful with water use, keeping in mind that every drop counts and that if no good rain comes in the next several months restrictions may be necessary.

With the exception of Mullumbimby, Byron Shire's water supply is provided by Rous County Council (RCC) which manages the Rocky Creek and Emigrant Creek dams.

Rocky Creek dam is currently 83 per cent full and RCC will bring in restrictions when that level decreases to below 60 per cent.

Council is urging residents to get on board with as many of the following actions as possible:

Water the garden before 10am or after 3pm to avoid evaporation and maximise plant absorption.

Wash cars, boats and bikes on the lawn, and use a bucket.

Put a trigger on hand-held hoses

Fix dripping taps - one dripping tap can waste around 20 litres a day.

Install a rainwater tank (rebates may be available from Rous County Council)

Shorter showers. Challenge yourself to 2 minute showers and put in a water saving shower head.

Don't leave the tap running while brushing your teeth.

Put a plug in the sink if rinsing dishes.

Choose water efficient appliances.

Water levels at Rocky Creek Dam are updated regularly by Rous County Council. Go to www.rous.nsw.gov.au.