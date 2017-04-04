23°
Byron Shire flood clean up: What you need to know

4th Apr 2017 7:15 AM
BUBBLER: Water bubbles up from the drain in Byron Street, Byron Bay. Byron Street is always the first to flood in Byron Bay during big down pours as water cannot escape fast enough through the town's drains.
BUBBLER: Water bubbles up from the drain in Byron Street, Byron Bay. Byron Street is always the first to flood in Byron Bay during big down pours as water cannot escape fast enough through the town's drains. Graeme Fletcher

BYRON Shire Council have commenced clean up services following the damage caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Waste

Byron Shire Council has commenced kerbside pickup of green waste, damaged hard bulky items (eg furniture, carpet, electrical goods) in the areas affected by floodwaters.

Contractors have been engaged and will commence pickup this week in the following flood affected areas:

. Monday - Billinudgel

. Tuesday - South Golden Beach

. Wednesday - Billinudgel

. Thursday and Friday - New Brighton, South Golden Beach and the low lying areas of Ocean Shores

. Saturday and Sunday - Mullumbimby

Kerbside pickup schedule details for the following week will be available on Council's website www.byron.nsw.gov.au.

Residents who have been affected by the flood waters, but do not live in the above mentioned areas, are asked to call Council to discuss their needs with staff. Phone 6626 7000.

General waste collection services will be as per the normal schedule. If you live in an area that could not be serviced last week due to roads being cut, please leave your bins out and the trucks will return as soon as possible.

Byron Shire residents can also take their green waste and storm damaged bulky items to the Byron Resource Recovery Centre at Manse Road Myocum.

There is NO Cost for bulky items dropped off at Myocum until Monday April 10 and green waste until Saturday April 15.

Mr Holloway said Council's priority for the past three days has been on clearing roads to ensure accessibility for emergency services and residents.

"With the clean-up now in action, we will be responding to pickups as quickly as we can," he said.

"For those people who were charged at the landfill when dropped items off on Saturday, you can bring your receipt into the Mullumbimby administration building and a refund will be organised."

Spoiled food is to be placed in the green organics bin and this will be collected as part of the normal service. Please do not leave on the streets.

Before disposing of items, residents may want to take photos for insurance purposes.

Roads

A number of road closures remain in place and MyRoadInfo.com.au is the most up to date source for further details.

"The bulk of our road damage has occurred in the hinterland, where high intensity rainfall has occurred and large amounts of debris are still being cleared," Byron Shire Council Works Manager Tony Nash said.

Flood Support

The Mullumbimby District Neighbourhood Centre is currently providing community support and emergency relief services.

Donations of grocery cards for people affected by floods are urgently required and graciously accepted. Donations of food items are also appreciated. Food items will be used to cook meals for those in need.

For people wishing to make financial donations to those affected by flood, there is a donations button on the MDNC website: https://mdnc.org.au/ 100% of donations received are used to purchase grocery cards for people in need and donations are tax deductible.

Disaster Assistance

Information can be found at: https://www.emergency.nsw.gov.au/for-the-community/disaster-assistance/

Environmental Health

Byron Shire Council's Environmental Health Officer Michael Bingham recommends against swimming at local beaches, waterways and creeks following the recent flood.

"Given the combined impact of flooding across the Tweed, Richmond and Brunswick Rivers, water quality could be compromised for a week or more," Mr Bingham said.

"People extracting water from creeks, waterways and rain water tanks that have been compromised by floodwater are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for several minutes before consumption before consumption.

"Anyone with septic systems that have been compromised are encouraged to avoid areas where sewage has overflowed. Agricultural lime spread on the affected area can be used to minimise the risk of pathogens transport.

"Septic systems and private pump stations that include an electricity supply may need to have the system assessed by your regular service technician. Call Council's Environmental Health Officers on 6626 7000 for further advice," he said.

Food businesses that have been compromised by flood water or electricity supply, are advised that food that has been out of temperature control longer than 4 hours should be disposed of.

Owners needing advice on cleaning and sanitation of their premises can also contact Council for a risk assessment of their business.

Pools

The Petria Thomas Swimming Pool at Mullumbimby will be closed until further notice after being inundated by floodwaters during the event.

Byron Bay pool is open.

Sport fields

Are currently closed and the following page will be updated at http://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/sporting-field-status.

Cavanbah Centre indoor stadium and activity rooms are OPEN.

Beaches are currently closed.

Libraries

Currently open.

Livestock

Emergency Support for NSW North Coast Flood - Ph 1300 795 299

. Lost or found livestock

. Stranded livestock

. Emergency fodder

. Flood-related agricultural issues

. Reporting deceased stock

byron shire council flood northern rivers floods

