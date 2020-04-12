Byron Shire awards grants to young entrepreneurs

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson announced Ms Green and Ms Blake as the winners of the 2020 Small Change Grants program.

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson announced Ms Green and Ms Blake as the winners of the 2020 Small Change Grants program.

TWO young entrepreneurs, Mia Leilanie Green and Anoushka Blake, will receive $2000 funding for their projects as part of Byron Shire Council’s 2020 Small Change Grants program.

The program recognises and values the contribution that young people bring to the Byron Shire community and encourages local youth to participate in community life and gain experience in leadership roles.

Ms Green’s project is called ‘Rainbow Youth – there is always a place for us’ and will be a six-week program aimed at helping LGBTQIA+ youth of the Byron Shire, providing a safe, friendly environment for sharing and collaboration.

Due to COVID-19, the group is planned to start later in the year, giving young people the chance to express themselves, their emotions and their ideas.

Ms Blake’s project is the Northern Rivers Youth Magazine – the first Northern Rivers magazine for young people, by young people.

It will produce articles, poetry, events, opportunities, campaigns, ideas, concerns, artwork and designs under the guidance of professional magazine editors.

A core team of young people will be involved in all levels of management and production of the magazine and during its development, and the team will receive support from other magazines, businesses and organisations.

Winners of the council grants program were announced on Thursday by Byron Shire Mayor, Simon Richardson, and coincided with the final day of Youth Week celebrations around Australia.

The Mayor praised the two young women for their outstanding applications and the valuable contribution their projects would make to the wider community.

“In these unprecedented times it is important to have some good news like this that recognises the overwhelmingly positive contributions our young people make to our community and celebrates their hard work and achievements – they are our future,” said Mayor Richardson.

“Congratulations to both Mia and Anoushka – I hope the grant funding assists in realising the dreams you have for your projects and I thank you for having the vision and leadership to get involved and have a go.”