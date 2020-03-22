Byron set to have 3.5 million annual visitors by 2030

Byron Bay was remarkably quieter as coronavirus (COVID-19) fears affect people's behavioural patterns but visitor numbers are expected to surge over the next 10 years.

A DOCUMENT considering the future of Byron’s visitor landscape will be placed on public exhibition.

Byron Shire Council discussed the draft Sustainable Visitation Strategy at Thursday’s planning meeting.

The six present councillors voted unanimously to endorse the document and release it for public comment subject to several conditions.

In the draft strategy, the Byron Shire’s total visitor numbers are forecast to reach 3.86 million in 2030.

At that time, domestic visitors are still expected to account for 90 per cent of visitors.

By 2030, the shire’s expected to boast about 8.5 million “visitor nights”, compared to 5.5 million in the 12 months up to June 2019.

Councillor Cate Coorey said while residents “accept the reality of being in a high tourism area” they would be “alarmed” by the expected growth.

She called for more work on the strategy before it’s exhibited.

“What is sustainable? If there’s a number, do we agree with it?” Cr Coorey said.

“Is there a point at which we say stop?

“And is that okay and does our community support that?

“I think most people would now say Byron is suffering from over-tourism.”

Mayor Simon Richardson said he was “wary” the process could become “overly-politicised” as the council nears its September 2020 election.

“It does worry me to a certain point that really good governance is going to go out the window,” he said.

“Tourism in a sense is like a nightclub.

“It’s very, very hard, if people determine it’s no longer cool, to get them back in.

“I think we have to be very careful about numbers.

“It’s not a numbers game; it’s how they act when they’re here, where they stay, what they do.

“It’s about quality, not quantity.”

Deputy mayor Sarah Ndiaye said the document had been pored over at length.

“It’s gone on more community consultations than any document we’ve ever produced,” she said.

She stressed Byron was looking at “a very different” tourism climate to even a month ago, in the wake of travel bans resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While she agreed with Cr Coorey on certain points, she said there were difficulties in curbing tourism.

“What, are we going to have a lolly pop lady at the door saying ‘no, sorry you can’t come in here’?” she said.

“We need to stop stalling things, making our staff go over and over the same documents relentlessly with very little change.

“I think we need to move forward.”

Changes to be implemented before the strategy is placed on public exhibition involve the inclusion of a more detailed summary of key findings from Southern Cross University’s Short Term Rental Accommodation Research Reports, the augmentation of comments made about the rail corridor and its potential future opportunities, and the inclusion of more detailed findings from engagement and research.