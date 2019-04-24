Byron rivals set for Anzac Cup final

Former FFNC player of the year Byron Milne is a big addition for the Bangalow Bluedogs ahead of the Anzac Cup final against Byron Bay.

Former FFNC player of the year Byron Milne is a big addition for the Bangalow Bluedogs ahead of the Anzac Cup final against Byron Bay. Steve Mackney

FOOTBALL Far North Coast is gearing up for the first marquee event for 2019 when the Tursa Employment & Training Anzac Cup finals are played at Crozier Field Lismore this weekend.

The pre-season finals have heralded an important historical gesture since 1950 as the local soccer community aligns its respect through sport to remember those who have served with selfless bravery defending this nation.

Form side Bangalow Bluedogs are preparing for the challenge against coastal rivals Byron Bay Rams in a clash that will be highly anticipated.

The Rams have been a force in the men's premier league for many years and are no strangers to finals football and coach Damon Bell again has a talented squad from which to choose his starting eleven.

Despite reaching the Anzac Cup final, the Rams have had a sluggish start in the early part of the main season recording only one win from their three starts.

Experienced campaigner Bell knows how to get his players to rise for a big occasion and underestimating the powerful Byron Bay side is not recommended when the big dance is on.

Players of the calibre of Jono Pearce, Ben Ahern and Jack Martin are seasoned performers and rising talents Zac Miletic and Ethan Archer will relish the moment to show their wares.

Byron Bay disposed of arch-rivals Richmond Rovers in the semi-final and supporters will be quietly confident that the Rams can claim the Anzac Cup title that the club last won in 2017.

In the blue corner await Bangalow Bluedogs who find another gear when their opponents are from the Bay.

Head coach Neil Fuller has guided his charges to a strong start in 2019 and boasts progression to the last four in the regional FFA Cup knock-out competition and now a spot in the Anzac Cup final.

The wily Fuller understands the importance of form and after a recent 2-0 victory over the Rams he will likely factor in similar tactics for the big game this Saturday as the Bluedogs look to claim their first Anzac Cup title.

The return of former player of the year Byron Milne is a perfect fit for a Bluedogs outfit led by mid-field general Joel Rudgley, resilient defender Luke Wakefield and the enigmatic Rory Devlin.

The men's premier final is scheduled to kick-off at 4pm Saturday and highlights four Anzac Cup finals.

Stars meet Tintenbar East Ballina in Men's Open A while Ballina play Stars in Open B and Alstonville will start strong favourites against Rovers in Grade 16.

Attention then turns to the women's Callan McMillan Memorial Shield Finals on Sunday.

Stars meet Dunoon United at 12pm in the B Division final and last year's top female team Thistles will play Alstonville at 2pm in the A Division match.

Spectators are invited for a $5 entry fee and are reminded that alcohol, glass and smoking are prohibited at Crozier Field for these events.

AT A GLANCE

AC men's premier winners 2009-2018:

2009 Richmond Rovers

2010 Goonellabah

2011 Goonellabah

2012 Goonellabah

2013 Lismore Thistles

2014 Lismore Thistles

2015 Lennox Head

2016 Richmond Rovers

2017 Byron Bay

2018 Lismore Thistles