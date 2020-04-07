Byron now has the most COVID cases in Northern NSW

A COVID-19 clinic has been set up at Byron Central Hospital.

A COVID-19 clinic has been set up at Byron Central Hospital. Liana Turner

THERE are now 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern NSW, after a Byron resident tested positive on Monday.

The Byron Shire is now host to 14 cases, just above Tweed's total of 13, among the region's worst-affected areas.

The slight increase follows the state health department's expansion of COVID-19 testing criteria to allow all Byron residents with flu-like symptoms in for testing from Monday.

Northern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive Wayne Jones said the Byron fever clinic at the hospital had been busy.

"NSW is one of the most tested jurisdictions in the world," Mr Jones said.

"The Byron clinic started off slow, but it has been well attended.

"I am delighted to say there is free testing for all including backpackers."

Of 48 positive cases, six people in Northern NSW have now recovered from COVID-19, meaning they had no symptoms on the last three days of isolation.

On Monday there was just one local resident being treated in hospital, the remainder are self-isolating at home.