Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Byron needs protection from 'out of town investors'

Aerial photo of Byron Bay. Photo David Nielsen / The Northern Star
Aerial photo of Byron Bay. Photo David Nielsen / The Northern Star David Nielsen
Cathy Adams
by

BYRON Shire Councillor Michael Lyon says short term rental hosts are shutting residents out of housing and driving up rent prices.

His comments came in defence of Byron Shire Council's decision to pursue legal action against hosts, after Stayz asked them to refrain from taking "mum and dad investors” to court.

Stayz Head of Government Relations, Eacham Curry, said that the majority of homeowners who let out their properties on a short-term rental platform basis are mum and dad investors who do not have the time or money to defend themselves against punitive legal action.

Cr Lyon said: "Eacham Curry from Stayz has brought the classic 'ol' mum and dad investor' line into the short term holiday let debate.

"The type of investor is irrelevant, they are buying up homes and shutting out residents so they can profit from the tourism sector in Byron Shire. This removes housing from the rental market, drives up rents and house prices and forces locals out. It isn't good enough.

"I suggest mum and dad buy shares or if they do want a Byron investment, make it a long term investment with a long term tenant, as per the rules here.

"Real jobs in the tourist economy come from the provision of proper facilities for visitors via hotels and motels. So if we need more of these, then great, let's build more, but we need to protect residential neighbourhoods from out of town investors with no sense of community, whether they be 'mum and dads', corporations or investors without children.”

Topics:  airbnb byron shire council lns council northern rivers tourism stayz

Lismore Northern Star
'Severe' storms brewing: Chance of large hail, 90km/h winds

'Severe' storms brewing: Chance of large hail, 90km/h winds

THUNDERSTORM activity is gathering and should move over Lismore this afternoon and tonight, says Bureau of Meteorology forecaster.

JUSTICE FOR LYNETTE: Duo jailed over violent beach death

Hector Daley, Thelma Davis and Gordon Davis outside Coffs Harbour Court House.

Man who left Lynette Daley to bleed to death jailed for 19 years

Kyogle man's shocking video called for people to kill police

Kyogle man Keith Knights.

The 37-year-old allegedly outlined plans to kill police officers

Byron mayor says govt has 'head in the sand' on tourism

New figures have reaffirmed tourism as the Byron Shire's number one industry.

“Absolute, critical need” to manage “unstoppable wave” of tourists

Local Partners