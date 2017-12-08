Byron needs protection from 'out of town investors'

BYRON Shire Councillor Michael Lyon says short term rental hosts are shutting residents out of housing and driving up rent prices.

His comments came in defence of Byron Shire Council's decision to pursue legal action against hosts, after Stayz asked them to refrain from taking "mum and dad investors” to court.

Stayz Head of Government Relations, Eacham Curry, said that the majority of homeowners who let out their properties on a short-term rental platform basis are mum and dad investors who do not have the time or money to defend themselves against punitive legal action.

Cr Lyon said: "Eacham Curry from Stayz has brought the classic 'ol' mum and dad investor' line into the short term holiday let debate.

"The type of investor is irrelevant, they are buying up homes and shutting out residents so they can profit from the tourism sector in Byron Shire. This removes housing from the rental market, drives up rents and house prices and forces locals out. It isn't good enough.

"I suggest mum and dad buy shares or if they do want a Byron investment, make it a long term investment with a long term tenant, as per the rules here.

"Real jobs in the tourist economy come from the provision of proper facilities for visitors via hotels and motels. So if we need more of these, then great, let's build more, but we need to protect residential neighbourhoods from out of town investors with no sense of community, whether they be 'mum and dads', corporations or investors without children.”