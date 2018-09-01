Byron need to take chances

BIG BOOST: Returning striker Aaron Walker will return for Byron Bay against South Lismore today in the first week of the finals.

BIG BOOST: Returning striker Aaron Walker will return for Byron Bay against South Lismore today in the first week of the finals. Dogwhistle

BYRON BAY will host South Lismore this afternoon as the Far North Coast premier division soccer finals series gets into full swing.

Last year's treble winners, Byron Bay will tackle third-placed South Lismore in the qualification final with a clash against premiers Richmond Rovers in the major semi-final next weekend awaiting the winner.

Byron are boosted by the return of Aaron Walker today but Chris Boardman is in doubt with a quad strain.

Having not beaten Souths this season, Byron coach Damon Bell claimed his side would go into the game as underdogs.

"They've beaten us and drawn with us, I guess we're underdogs, they must be the favourites even though we finished higher on the table,” he said.

Bell said it was crucial his side took its chances to get the better of Souths.

"It's the same old story, we create more chances than anybody else, we just score less, that's all, we've just got to take our chances,” he said.

"We've done a heap of work on our finishing in training over the past few week's so we'll see if it pays off.

"If we're on our game and we take our chances I'm reasonably confident we'll get the win.”

South Lismore are without suspended captain Patrick Kable, Robbie Vail is injured while Jonty Miller also looks unlikely to be involved.

Christian Brown, Luke Condon and Jack Baker should come into the line-up while Kaine Allan is expected to return to the squad for the first time after a six-week injury lay off.

Souths coach Cameron Hyde says his side is raring to go.

"It's a just a good occasion, we're looking forward to it," he said.

"To be honest we don't seem timid or nervous; I feel as though we're quite confident going in there.

"At the start of the season a lot of people wrote us off before we'd even kicked a ball but we just seem to have this character about us, this winning mentality that I guess has just really stemmed from last year.”

The game kicks off at 2.30pm at the Byron Bay Recreation Ground.