Byron musician jumps from busking to headlining

TOO Young is the debut album of Kyle Lionhart, a Byron Shire-raised artist who, after struggle and hard work, jumped from street busking to music stardom.

Released September 20, unveiling Too Young was a cathartic experience for Lionhart, with songs in this album talking about his experiences during childhood and teen years.

"This is the most honest and vulnerable that I have ever been," he said.

He explained the songs talk about things he's been through, like Flying.

"That's more or less a short biography," he said.

"I talk about everything - my childhood and being addicted to drugs at the age of nine, going through a stage of armed robbery, being caught up with the police, and then going from having a child at 21; I have been shy to share that before because I though people would judge me, but not anymore."

Lionhart moved to Northern NSW when he was three years old from Geelong in Victoria to Mt Wollumbin, also known as Mt Warning, where he spent his childhood. He completed school in Muwilumbah and then moved to the Byron Shire in 2010.

Before music, Lionhart was a carpenter until 2012 around Byron Bay.

"Just before I had my first child, in 2011, when I was 21, I decided to do music instead so I quit my job in 2012.

"I did pubs and cafes and weddings for a while, but then I got sick of playing for a very long time for very little money, playing covers that I didn't like playing, and I wanted to start playing my original music and the street was where that was accepted, so I started busking in 2014.

"That's when I started to see people really connecting to my music," he said.

Lionhart said his success is the result of hard work over the years, instead of overnight success.

"I've relied a lot on community and the people that grabbed my CDs in the street and handing it on to friends, or someone they may think might like it," he said.

"They were what I call 'my record label' in the way they still promote me, and I still rely on them(...) The beauty of starting what I have, and gradually building it, is that you get to have a really good connection with your audience," he explained.

At The Northern, 35-43 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Saturday, October 26 from 8pm.