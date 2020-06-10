Byron mum to soon walk free from Bali jail

BALI 13/3/2017 .. Sara Connor inside the prisoners car after hearing the verdict where she was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

A BYRON Bay mother of two is set to walk free free from Bali's horrific Kerobokan jail next month after serving four years for the fatal bashing of a police officer in Kuta in 2016.

A new podcast Sara Connor Trial by Media has been released ahead of the 49-year-old's release from the notorious Indonesian prison.

Ms Connor and her former boyfriend, 38-year-old British national David Taylor, were found guilty of the deadly assault of Balinese officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose broken body had 42 bloody wounds, including grisly head injuries, and was found in the sand of Legian Beach in August 2016.

Connor was sentenced to four years jail for her involvement in the killing. Later on appeal three high court judges increased her sentence to five years.

The two faced a maximum sentence of 15 years for murder, however, the prosecutor pursued the assault charges, finding the couple had no intention to kill the officer.

Aussie mum set to walk from Bali jail

Released last week, the podcast episode Sara Connor Trial by Media, is part of the Sorcha Stories podcast series created by Ms Connor's former media officer Sarah Mulvin.

BALI 13/3/2017 .. Sara Connor listens to the Judge reading the verdict and sentencing her to 4 years in jail. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

"I hope she is allowed to be free now that she has served her time and that people and the community will give her the space she needs with her family, recover and heal," Ms Mulvin said.

"I was appointed the media officer for Sara Connor the day she was arrested.

"After she was charged with murder, back in Byron Bay, her family and friends were in shock.

"The tabloids and worldwide media went into a full on frenzy."

Ms Mulvin said Ms Connor sent her a letter before the trail in 2016 letting her know her services were no longer required.

Listen to the podcast here: Sara Connor Trial by Media

