Mayor calls for 1 per cent tax on tourists

BYRON Shire mayor Simon Richardson wants to impose a one per cent 'tourist tax' on the Shire's visitors to help maintain the region's ailing infrastructure.

At the 5th annual Destination Byron Tourism Symposium the mayor announced he was already in discussions with tourism operators about the possibility of implementing the tax on any purchases over $100.

"Imagine if every visitor left a dollar or even potentially a couple of dollars over two or three different opportunities, all of a sudden we are getting a million dollars extra," Cr Richardson said.

"This is something we have asked the State Government for leadership on and they have been silent."

Cr Richardson said if implemented he wouldn't want to capture anything that was charging less than a $100.

"A dollar or two on a $20 ticket can have serious consequences," he said.

"I'd be looking at no more than one per cent, so maybe a dollar for any ticket that is $100 to $200, and two dollars for anything that is between $200 to $300 and so forth, maybe with a ceiling of $500 so if someone spends $1000 at most they'll get $5."

"That's between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent of a bill, which I think is a reasonable contribution to give back to the community and if they do we could raise millions."

Money raised from the tax would go directly into community infrastructure to be clearly marked as being paid for "by tourists".

As part of the proposal, Cr Richardson said there would be a board trust to make final decisions and make sure the money generated by the tax would stay in the regions where it was generated. He said regular visitors to Byron Shire would feel "connected" knowing their dollars were contributing to the region.

"Playgrounds, skate parks, board walks or things that locals will love and enjoy every day, and visitors will love knowing their money has paid for it entirely," he said.

The evolving face of tourists

Session one of the Destination Byron Tourism Symposium discussed the travel trends that will influence Byron Bay operators in the future.

Elements of Byron Development Director Jeremy Holmes said due to exponential growth of air travel domestically and internationally local holiday operators may see more international visitors from Asia.

"We might see a changing origin and destination of travellers to Byron into the future," Mr Holmes said.

"Huge growth in international visitors over the next 20 years out of China, India and Indonesia and we don't see that much down here."

Mr Holmes said operators are now discussing: "do we modify our product to accommodate them? Or do we stay kind of destination agnostic? Do we stick with what we do well and let them come experience what we are truly trying to represent?"

Elements of Byron Sales and Market Manager David Jones emphasised the region can't be left behind as airports over the country scramble to double huge growth in global air travel.

"Every airport is on a mission to try and double the numbers," Mr Jones said.

"Sydney airport is looking to expand, they are also building a whole new airport in western Sydney, Melbourne is looking at a new runway, Ballina Byron is expanding, Sunshine Coast is expanding, Brisbane is wanting a new runway."