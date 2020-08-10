Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Byron at Byron Resort is reopening on September 1, following a multi-million-dollar refresh.
Byron at Byron Resort is reopening on September 1, following a multi-million-dollar refresh.
News

Byron luxury resort partially reopening from September

Javier Encalada
10th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BYRON at Byron resort has confirmed it will partially reopen on September 1.

A spokeswoman from parent company Crystalbrook Collection confirmed phase one of the venue’s reopening timeline starts on September 1, with 60 of 92 suites made available to travellers.

Phase two will include a number of updated guest suites and a new Eleme Day Spa, to open in November.

The spokeswoman confirmed the news will mean both full and part-time jobs available to locals across food and beverage, operations, admin and maintenance.

“We are excited to welcome back many team members who have been with the property for several years as well as some new faces,” she said.

Byron at Byron Resort is reopening on September 1, following a multi-million-dollar refresh.
Byron at Byron Resort is reopening on September 1, following a multi-million-dollar refresh.

The resort is in the final stages of completing a $6 million refresh to ensure an ongoing commitment to sustainability and seamless integration with the surrounding environment, in line with Crystalbrook Collection’s approach to Responsible Luxury and sustainable travel including making use of upcycled, recycled and locally sourced materials.

Phase one will feature a new restaurant offering, with 80 per cent of all ingredients sourced within a three-hour drive from Byron Bay.

Julian Moore remains as the resort’s general manager.

The new Resort Operations Manager, Monique Rutene, joins from Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley.

Director of Sales will be Sara Coughlan, Marketing and Communications Manager will be Pascale Rocher, Food and Beverage Manager will be Karthick Jayavel, and Angela Harris joins in as Human Resources Manager.

Crystalbrook Collection took ownership of Byron at Byron Resort on October 1, 2019.

Pase two will include a new Eleme Day Spa, to open in November.
Pase two will include a new Eleme Day Spa, to open in November.
byron at byron resort byron bay crystalbrook collection northern rivers business news northern rivers tourism
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron and Tweed residents confused over border 'bubble'

        Premium Content Byron and Tweed residents confused over border 'bubble'

        News A TWEED councillor has written to the Queensland premier demanding clarification after communities were removed.

        Five injured in Pacific Highway head-on collision

        Premium Content Five injured in Pacific Highway head-on collision

        News TWO vehicles collided head-on on Friday, leaving three people seriously injured.

        GOOD BREWS: Why the Northern Rivers excels in craft beer

        Premium Content GOOD BREWS: Why the Northern Rivers excels in craft beer

        News FROM beer to Kombucha to vodka and rum, what is it about the Northern Rivers that...

        Returning residents prohibited from landing locally

        Premium Content Returning residents prohibited from landing locally

        News NSW residents returning from Victoria will only be allowed one option to re-enter...