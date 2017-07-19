19°
Byron local helps friend 'stuck' down by rare illness

JASMINE BURKE
| 19th Jul 2017 11:32 AM
Dystonia is an illness which causes sustained or repetitive muscle contractions, spasm movements or abnormal fixed postures. The symptoms continue 24 hours a day. For Jason, he cannot 100% control his neck muscles from spasming and twisting his head and jaw to the right hand side.
ONCE living a happy, healthy life 33-year-old Jason Lynch's life has been "struck down" in a matter of months.

"In January I was able to lay down and it would stop... going into March it got the strength to turn at night," he said.

Watching her friend's decline, Lucy Arnott, of Brunswick Heads, started a GoFundMe page in a quest to help Jason get specialist treatment and has currently raised more than $18,000 since June 7.

"This sort of impacting life event could easily make most of us just give up and resign ourselves to a life of pain," Ms Arnott said in a post to the page.

"However, Jason is a ridiculously unique, resilient, positive person and is not taking this lying down...it is genuinely inspiring to watch the way he's dealing with what he's up against."

Described by Ms Arnott as "the sort of person who helps other people", Coffs Harbour bred Mr Lynch was diagnosed with cervical dystonia in January, a Neurological Movement Disorder which causes muscles to contract and spasm involuntarily causing pain, tremors and twisting among other uncontrollable movements.

Dystonia can affect any part of the body with the cause unknown and presently has no straightforward cure.

"It can happen to anyone at anytime, I'm the perfect example - fit, healthy, outgoing, then from out of nowhere it's struck my life down," Mr Lynch said.

 

Jason Lynch in Tasmania pre dystonia, where he rode from the top to the bottom to raise funds for kids and education in partnership with Deacon University.
Jason Lynch in Tasmania pre dystonia, where he rode from the top to the bottom to raise funds for kids and education in partnership with Deacon University.

Mr Lynch said he was walking one day when his head pulled to the right side - something he didn't control - and within weeks it "became unbearable".

"The Dystonia will behave how it wants to behave, it can become worse on its own accord," he said.

"There's a muscle on my left side but there's a couple on my right side which contract more strongly... it's also developed where it pulls straight backwards."

Dystonia has since prevented him from being able to work, a full nights sleep and now sees him struggle with basic daily activities like driving and cooking.

"(You're in) a constant state of distress...not being able to hold your head where you want to hold it".

"There is really bad days where you can't do anything and it's got you buckled on the floor," episodes commonly referred to as "dystonia storms" by other sufferers, Mr Lynch said.

Mr Lynch said he was sitting at 60 different appointments from January until May, and with no knowledge of the cause or cure current treatment offered is Botulinum Toxin injections (commonly known as botox), which he described as a "band-aid solution".

"It's a necessary evil. It keeps weakening your neck muscles, but the alternative isn't very savoury."

The injections are set to continue every three months for the rest of his life, but Mr Lynch said the treatment only lasts a fraction of that time and he is prevented from more frequent injections due to the dangers too-frequent botox use can cause.

 

With a $100,000 GoFundMe goal, the funds will help Mr Lynch find relief in trialling different therapies available overseas - USA, Canada and in South Korea, where Jason will spend some time for daily specialised treatment.

Combined, these trips and treatments are estimated to be in excess of $50,000 and possible surgeries will sit at least at $16,000.

The campaign 'Dare For Dystonia with Jase' also hopes to raise awareness of an unsung illness and "give a voice to those who are suffering from it, bolstering support for researchers".

"I've always been focused on getting the most out of life but this has twisted and shaken it all to a pretty scary place. Right now I want to do everything I can to help myself and others," he said.

Mr Lynch said a mouth splint has been necessary since March in an attempt to alleviate any possible pressure related to his jaw and cervical spine.

Aside from seeking treatment, raising awareness around the illness is priority in a push to improve the "crude" botox method and stimulate further research.

He said providing he can get better he wants to do challenges for fundraising that's directly injected into an Australian research group The Brain Foundation, who run research into Dystonia treatment.

Topics:  brunswick heads cervical dystonia disease gofundme northern rivers community northern rivers health

