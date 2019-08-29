Byron is #blessed with new business

A HEALTHY dose of retail therapy can be taken literally with Mercato on Byron's latest business.

Blessed Health Foods is the final store at the shopping complex and supplies fresh produce by local farmers and producers.

There is also an in-store naturopath who can provide health checks and support, and all staff are fully trained in natural healing and botanical medicine and diet therapies.

Owner Shane Reynold said Blessed Health Foods offers a colourful, fresh and vibrant alternative for shoppers who want to feel good, look good and be good.

"Our mission at Blessed is to help you achieve your health goals and attain the highest level of healthy living with the correct intake of foods and supplements," he said.

"We want to help rejuvenate people and our planet and improve health and happiness through education."

It is the Blessed mission to help educate people on how to best achieve holistic health and wellbeing.

This is the second store for the Blessed group, which has its flagship store on the Gold Coast's Isle of Capri.

"We are so excited to have opened our new store in Mercato on Byron - which has such a modern and vibrant feel as well as that hugely unique local flavour," Mr Reynold said.

"Blessed is an iconic holistic wellness name, and the community in the Byron region is synonymous with good health, local produce and sustainable regional living. It just feels right to be here and be part of that wellness lifestyle.

Shane Reynolds its founder is a licenced Heal Your Life Teacher who is licensed by Hay House and authorised by Louise Hay to continue her teaching.

Shane is a Senju Kannon Usui Reiki channel accredited by the International Energetic Healing Association and author of three books.

Blessed Health Foods is open 7 days a week, from 7am to 5pm. The store is located on Level one, next to Palace Cinema and Mercato Medical Centre.

Mercato on Byron is proud to have achieved the highly sought after Green Building Council of Australia Five Star Green Star Retail Centre Design v12018 rating.

Mercato on Byron is now fully leased.