Byron holiday operators question 90-day limit on AirBnB

THERE'S been a mixed response to the 90-day limit on short-term holiday accommodation (STLA) in the Byron Shire.

The NSW State Government announced on Monday the Byron Shire Council will be given special authority to impose a 90-day threshold in parts of the shire most impacted by STLA. Holiday rental website Stayz Corporate Affairs Director Eacham Curry said the announcement was a mockery of the governments' previously announced plans for a Code of Conduct and associated regulation.

"Night caps make it hard for mum and dad investors to let out their own holiday homes to the detriment of the tourism economy,” he said "They also fail to address the three most consistently cited concerns about the industry, namely; housing affordability, availability and the impact on amenity.”

But Byron Shire Deputy Mayor Michael Lyon said Mr Curry's condemnation of the imposed limit goes against the council's push to improve housing availability.

"Contrary to his claims, these new regulations will address the heart of the issue, which is housing availability and affordability, because the mum and dad investor will find better returns in the long term housing market, due to 90-day cap on short term rentals,” Cr Lyon said.

"In an equitable tourist economy there must be enough long term rentals so that residents and their families who work in the tourist economy do not need to leave the shire.”

Meanwhile, Byron Shire holiday operator and co-convener of NSW Approved Accommodation Accord Steven Haby said he was still cautious about what the policy would mean for businesses. "That's still 90 days that a holiday let will be able to operate and will not be complying or contributing to Council,” Mr Haby said.