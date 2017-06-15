Byron High play ponders eternity

DRAMA students from Year 11 at Byron High School will challenge audiences to think deeply with their new production of the play 100.

Playing next Wednesday, June 21 and Friday, June 23 at the school's performing arts centre, the premise of the play is to imagine eternity will not wait forever. The students, along with newly appointed drama teacher Simone Museth, have been working hard on the production over the past three months.

"Audiences will be challenged to think deeply about what is essential to us as human beings in our own lives," Ms Museth said.

"Imagine you must choose one single memory from your entire life and capture it with a magical camera - everything else will be erased from your life forever.

"Imagine that choosing this memory is your only way of passing through into eternity.

"You have to the count of 100 to decide."

The play, originally written by C Heinmann, NMonaghan and D Petterle and produced by "theimaginarybody" UK, first premiered at the 2002 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, winning a Fringe First award.

Critics praised the play, saying, "The beauty of this play is in its simple premise and the purity of its execution."

In the words of Christopher Heinmann, the setting for 100 is "a fluid interchange between a magical void space between life and death where the characters struggle to choose, and the worlds inside their memories".

Ms Museth said the school's innovative interpretation of the script echoed the styles of physical theatre and magical realism, as the talented cast and crew continually transform themselves and the scenes on stage, with minimal props or set items.

Performances begin at 7.30pm sharp on both nights, with tickets available from the school on 66858188, or limited numbers can be purchased at the door. Adult $10, student/concession $5 and family of four $25.