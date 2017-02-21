Byron gets electric on vehicles with new charging station

Electric cars may be the way of the future for Byron Bay residents.

OVER 50 people attended the popular Electric Vehicle Expo and launch of the first NSW regional fast charge station at Byron Bay Library on Saturday.

With five Electric vehicles on display as well as information stalls providing information on e-bikes, zero emissions transport and renewable energy options, there were lots to see and learn.

"Electric vehicles are the future of transport and by Byron Shire Council providing a free fast charging station for everyone to use, we are helping to bring that future into the now,” Council Sustainability Officer, Sandi Middleton said.

"What could be easier than parking for free in an electric vehicle dedicated car park in the heart of Byron Bay, grabbing a chai as you wait for 30 mins for your car to charge from empty to full and feeling no guilt at all as you are running on renewable energy. Living the green dream,”

This is a first for regional NSW to offer a zero emissions fast charge station for all types of electric vehicles and marks the beginning of the implementation of the Northern Rivers Electric Vehicle Strategy - a collaborative multi-Council strategy to enable regional uptake of electric vehicles to business and the community.

In the spirit of 'walking the walk' and leading through action, Byron Shire Council is also currently trialling the use of an electric vehicle and hybrid for its parking officers and upgrading its vehicle fleet leasing options to 'incentivise' hybrid vehicles.