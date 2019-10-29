Byron Film Festival honours Jack and Peter Thompson

RENOWNED actor Jack Thompson and his brother, Byron Bay film critic Peter, received Lifetime Awards for their contribution to the Australian film industry at the Byron Bay Film Festival's awards ceremony on Saturday night.

The two men are legends of Australian cinema, and both had been staunch supporters of the festival since its inception in 2007, said festival director J'aimee Skippon-Volke, presenting the awards before a packed Byron Theatre audience.

The award for best Byron Short Film went to Lennox Head artist Angus McDonald for Manus, a 13-minute documentary about the 600 refugees detained on Manus Island.

McDonald directed the film using interviews with some of the men shot by two-time Walkley award-winning journalist Olivia Rousset when she secretly visited the island two years ago.

Bangalow's Lydian Dunbar, Tralala Blip musician and actor, was on hand to pick up the Best Music Video Award for Pub Talk, directed by Jake Taylor, a member of Byron Bay hardcore band In Hearts Wake.

Byron Bay filmmaker Jack Bailey's Continuum 01 - South in Self Exile won the Best Experimental Film Award while Australian James Mayon beat a tough field of international writers to pick up the Best Screenplay prize for Fear Sum. Two other Australian filmmakers received the ultimate accolades in the BBFF awards.

Queensland-born Josephine Mackerras won the Best Drama prize for her film Alice, set in Paris and telling the story of a wife's seizing back her autonomy from a wayward husband.

Top honours went to Melbourne director Maya Newell for her feature documentary In My Blood It Runs. The portrait of 10-year-old Dujuan Hoosan, an Arrernte and Garrwa boy from Alice Springs struggling to find his identity within an excluding white education system, won both the Best Documentary and Best Film awards.

In My Blood It Runs screened to a packed house at Byron Theatre on Friday evening and was followed by a panel led by Stronger Smarter Institute project officer Jesse King and featuring Newell alongside Arakwal custodian Delta Kay, Cabbage Tree Island Public School principal Dyonne Anderson and Stronger Smarter research fellow Liz Kupsch.

Winner of the Rob Stewart Environmental Film Award, named after the late shark conservationist, was Kifaru, about the final weeks of Kenya's last Northern white male rhino and the men devoted to caring for him.

She Is the Ocean won the Best Surf Film Award; the Music Documentary winner was Out Deh - The Youth of Jamaica, and Best Cinematography went to Kofi and Lartey. Claudia Bailey won the Best Young Australian Filmmaker Award.