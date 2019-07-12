Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Byron Bay halfback Ben Crawford braces for contact against Ballina in NRRRL.
Byron Bay halfback Ben Crawford braces for contact against Ballina in NRRRL. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Sport

Byron feels the points pinch in NRRRL

Mitchell Craig
by
12th Jul 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BYRON BAY has felt the pinch of the player points system in its late season surge towards the semi-finals in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

The NRRRL introduced a points system this season which acts as a salary cap for teams recruiting players from other clubs and from outside the region.

The Red Devils have been close to the 2000-point limit all season with captain-coach Todd Carney and off-season recruits from Ballina and Marist Brothers chewing up most of it.

Halfback Ben Crawford sat out last week when they had a 51-24 win over Cudgen while Carney missed the 28-2 win over Evans Head the previous week to ease the points burden.

Byron Bay are fifth on the NRRRL ladder and can take a giant step towards finals with a win over Casino at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino, Sunday.

"The past few weeks have been frustrating and we've had to work around the points system,” Carney said.

"I understand that it was brought in for a reason but a few clubs are struggling with it. We'll have to use a rotation system for the rest of the season to fit everyone in.

"We had 12 fresh players on Sunday but everyone else had already played. I spoke to the boys before the game and said that realistically we'd only be using 14 players.

"As a club I applaud the effort everyone showed and we've been a happy camp all season.”

There is a silver lining for the Red Devils with their Under-18s fourth on the ladder and a handful of players making their debut off the bench this year.

First grade players will also receive a 25 per cent reduction on points if they play again next season while a discount on one marquee player is also being touted by the NRRRL.

"One of our Under-18s, Jackson Tygh, made his debut last weekend and said it was the best day of his life, so to me that's what rugby league is all about,” Carney said.

"Mitchell Krause does a great job with the Under-18s, we have some talented kids coming through and we hope they can make the step up into first grade over the next few years.

"I'm happy with where we're at but there is still a long way to go.

"We (first grade) have put ourselves in a position now and it's up to us to step up over the next few weeks and go on with it.”

In other games, Northern United takes on Murwillumbah at Crozier Field, Lismore, tomorrow at 2.45pm then Marist Brothers have their home game against Mullumbimby at the same ground Sunday.

Elsewhere, Kyogle travels to take on Cudgen at Ned Byrne Field, Kings- cliff, and Evans Head plays Tweed Coast at Les Burger Field, Cabarita, tomorrow.

LADDER

Ballina 24

Murwillumbah 22

Casino 20

Tweed Coast 18

Byron Bay 17

Cudgen 15

Kyogle 14

Northern United 12

Mullumbimby 10

Marist Brothers 8

Evans Head 4

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Emotional reunion as crash victim meets woman who saved him

    premium_icon Emotional reunion as crash victim meets woman who saved him

    News "THE blood was sloshing around.... it was like something out of a horror film... I will never forget the look on his face".

    Pet sanctuary owner faces court over animal cruelty charges

    premium_icon Pet sanctuary owner faces court over animal cruelty charges

    Crime RSPCA inspectors raided her property after a formal complaint

    REVEALED: Revamp of Ballina airport terminal now finished

    premium_icon REVEALED: Revamp of Ballina airport terminal now finished

    News The $4.6 million project has made a huge difference

    Lismore pole dancers show off skills in prestigious comp

    premium_icon Lismore pole dancers show off skills in prestigious comp

    Community "Lismore is now known for its pole dancing prowess”