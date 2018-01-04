Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Byron DJ murder accused attempted CPR on victim

Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile.
Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile. Facebook

BYRON Bay DJ Chris Bradley died after being punched three times in an "unprovoked" attack at a cocaine fuelled party on Christmas night, a court has heard.

The blows allegedly delivered by murder accused Javen O'Neill were witnessed by three people, two of whom told police there had been no prior altercation between the pair before Mr Bradley was punched.

After being struck, the 28-year-old fell to the floor and never regained consciousness.

Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile.
Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile. Facebook

Supreme Court Justice David Davies today revoked Lismore Local Court's decision last Friday to grant Mr O'Neill bail, after NSW police lodged a Stay of Proceedings.

Justice Davies told the court the fact of the witnesses and the deceased having taken cocaine prior to the death was irrelevant to Mr Bradley dying of the injuries he sustained in being punched.

"There is no doubt the man was punched in the head. He didn't just drop to the ground from cocaine," Justice Davies reportedly told the court.

After throwing the alleged punches, O'Neill - a trained Muay Thai fighter - performed CPR on Bradley and muttered "Come on, you can do it" as he tried to revive him, the Daily Telegraph reported.

In handing down his decision for the accused to be locked up prior to his trial, Justice Davies cited O'Neill's prior convictions, his "short fuse" and the strength of the crown case.

Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile.
Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile. Facebook

Police allege the two were at a private party in Carlyle Street, Byron Bay where the alleged altercation took place.

Emergency services were called to the home about 11.30pm on Christmas night after receiving reports that Mr Bradley had collapsed.

He was unable to be revived.

Police immediately treated the death as a homicide.

Mr O'Neill was subsequently arrested at Ballina-Byron Gateway Airport about 8.45am last Thursday morning after disembarking from an inbound flight from Sydney.

Topics:  chris bradley javen o'neill

Lismore Northern Star
Driver flees crash scene in Lismore CBD

Driver flees crash scene in Lismore CBD

POLICE are searching for a driver who ran from the scene of a two-car prang in Lismore's city centre.

Is your road on the list to be fixed?

Flood damaged roads in Lismore will take months to repair.

The wait has been "painstakingly slow”, road repairs have begun

Life hasn't been the same since beautiful husky went missing

Neither hide nor hair has been seen of Siberian husky Kaos since he went missing in Woodburn.

Family dog has been missing for a month now

Police still hunting for man after child approach

Police are asking anyone to come forward who may have seen a car similar to this one in the June-July holidays driving in the Corndale area.

Did you see this car in June-July holidays?

Local Partners