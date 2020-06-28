Byron dancers given strict warning from police

NSW Police urge people to stay home if they’re feeling unwell. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

BYRON BAY partygoers have been given a strict warning from police for breaching social distancing regulations.

It comes as Victoria recorded its highest spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Tweed Byron Police District detective Inspector Rodney Vandermaat said officers were patrolling Bay St, Byron Bay, about 6pm on Friday when they spotted a large group of about 100 people “dancing and mingling” in front of a group of drummers at Apex Park.

“The group were clearly breaching the social distancing restrictions and also the limit on public gatherings,” Insp Vandermaat said.

“The drummers were spoken to and warned that their drumming was causing breaches of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“The drummers stopped the drumming and packed up.

“The crowd dispersed.”

While NSW recorded six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 3174, police remain vigilant especially after Victoria saw a spike in cases this week.

Det Insp Vandermaat said Tweed Byron Police will continue to respond to COVID-19 related jobs and tasks, including patrols of shopping centres, public parks, beaches, carparks and licensed premises.

“Police are reminding people that fines exist for breaching isolation and quarantine orders and will be enforced,” he said.

“The message is clear, if it is not essential, please remain at home, comply with orders, avoid public gatherings, wash your hands regularly, maintain social distancing and be kind to each other.”