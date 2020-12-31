Menu
Byron Bay's Soul Street NYE party in Jonson Street has been cancelled. Photo Megan Kinninment
News

Byron council: “Respect our town and our community” this NYE

Javier Encalada
31st Dec 2020 12:00 AM
NSW POLICE and Byron Shire Council have warned visitors and residents to adhere to COVID-19 protocols this New Year’s Eve.

People celebrating the end of 2020 and the start of 2021 at Byron Bay were warned that celebrations must comply with the safety protocols set out by the NSW Government.

Under the current restrictions, outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than 100 people in a public place including beaches and parks.

Phil Holloway, Byron Shire Council’s Acting General Manager, said anyone coming to Byron Bay should heed the public health warnings relating to COVID-19, particularly those around social distancing.

“As we are seeing in Sydney this is not the time to be complacent about COVID-19 and people coming to Byron Bay to party the night away should think again,” Mr Holloway said.

“There will be a heavy police presence in town and our beaches, parks and public areas are alcohol-free zones,” he said.

“It is very disappointing to see some people in Byron Bay disregarding the rules around social gatherings with Police having to break up large crowds of people at Apex Park, Belongil and Tyagarah in recent days.

“The police and our community have a zero tolerance for anti-social behaviour of any sort,” Mr Holloway said.

Council staff are patrolling over the holiday period targeting illegal camping and parking.

“This year has been very difficult for a lot of people and as keen as we are to welcome in 2021, I ask anyone coming to Byron Bay to respect our town and our community and do the right thing,” Mr Holloway said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant the cancellation of the Soul Street event on New Year’s Eve and First Sun on New Year’s Day and there are no other public events planned in Byron Bay this New Year’s Eve.

Read more>> WHATSON: 15 ways to welcome 2021 on the Northern Rivers

