Byron Council leans toward Butler St bypass route

Samantha Poate
| 23rd Jun 2017 5:29 AM
The route of Byron Bay's new CBD bypass.
The route of Byron Bay's new CBD bypass.

BYRON Shire Council has voted against councillor Paul Spooner's motion to complete a report that considered the rail corridor as a possible bypass route.

President of the Butler Street Community Group, Paul Jones, said the group was frustrated and offended but not surprised by the outcome.

"The meeting was a typical display of Byron Shire Council's routine misrepresentation of the facts and the Mayor hell bent on his personal vision to convert our infrastructure corridor into a playground,” Mr Jones said.

According to Mr Jones, three Byron Shire councillors voted to seek further and better costings for both the Butler Street route and a rail corridor route, while the remaining six councillors voted against it.

"The Mayor has his vision of a playground, pop-up market place, creative space on the corridor with a mini wetland experience whilst Cr Cameron can only envisage the return of the trains,” he said.

"They voted against the motion because Cr Hunter just wanted to get on with it, the Mayor & Cr Ndiaye went on about loss of the funding arranged by Don Page, Cr Basil Cameron was bamboozled by the complexities and the other Greens are just proxies for the Mayor.

Even after the decision was passed down in council today, Mr Jones said the community group will continue to fight the bypass.

"The fight to save Byron Bay from ignorant and wilful damage will continue.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  butler street byron bypass byron shire council

