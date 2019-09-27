Byron council picks new deputy mayor

BYRON Shire Council has a new deputy mayor with Councillor Sarah Ndiaye elected to the position at this week's council meeting.

Councillor Ndiaye, a member of the Greens team was the sole nominee for the position and takes over from the independent councillor Basil Cameron.

Ms Ndiaye will serve as Deputy Mayor for the remainder of this Council term ahead of statewide council elections due on September 12, 2020.

She is also the Chair of the Council's Public Arts Panel.