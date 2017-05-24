25°
News

Byron council accused of backflip over Bruns foreshore plans

Hamish Broome
| 24th May 2017 9:59 AM
The Terrace Reserve Caravan Park at Brunswick Heads. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
The Terrace Reserve Caravan Park at Brunswick Heads. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BRUNSWICK Heads residents are accusing Byron Shire councillors of a "backflip" over plans to surrender to development plans for the town's valuable foreshore reserves.

A rescission motion at this Thursday's council meeting introduced by Greens councillor Sarah Ndiaye, if passed, would overturn the council's previous "non-negotiable" position against NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust taking wholesale control of about 36,000sqm of land for commercial useage.

It follows several years of negotiations between the council and the Holiday Parks Trust over its plans for the land, which surrounds the village's three popular holiday parks.

In a recent newsletter, Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson wrote that the council was "negotiating to get at least three times wider public access along the foreshore of each park, better and upgraded boat ramps, a carpark and kids playground for the public and protection of the memorial cypress trees".

 

REMEMBERANCE PINES: As part of Anzac Day commemorations D'Arcy O'Meara shared the story of the Memorial Pines in North Terrace Park with students from Brunswick Heads Public School. He is seen here with his daughter Kelly Dodd and grandchildren Stella and Spike Dodd. Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News
REMEMBERANCE PINES: As part of Anzac Day commemorations D'Arcy O'Meara shared the story of the Memorial Pines in North Terrace Park with students from Brunswick Heads Public School. He is seen here with his daughter Kelly Dodd and grandchildren Stella and Spike Dodd. Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News Christian Morrow

He said a "majority of councillors have decided to play the game as well as we can" rather than "leave the field and fight about the rules".

But Brunswick Heads Foreshore Protection Group convenor Michelle Grant said the council was putting its faith in "deceptive" concept drawings - which she dubbed "cartoons" issued by the the Holiday Parks Trust over their plans for the land.

"By default they're agreeing to the boundaries in the cartoon, which is a concept drawing, not a real planning document," she said.

"They don't know what they're agreeing to and they don't know what they're giving away.

"There is nothing in this plan for us, it totally benefits the parks trust."

The NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust plans to take formal control of about 36,000sqm of public land around Brunswick Heads, much of which it has already acquired via compulsory acquisition and been using for several years.

Ms Grant said the Foreshore Protection Group had supported the Trust taking most of the land except for three crucial heritage areas totalling about 10,000sqm.

At issue is the foreshore of the Ferry Reserve caravan park, the southern end of Terrace Reserve known as Memorial Pine Park, and a partial section of Lot 7705 of the Massy Greene Reserve.

"For five years we've consistently said that they could have 26,000sqm of land, but these three particular blocks because of their value (they) can't have," Ms Grant said.

In response, Greens councillor Sarah Ndiaye said she understood the "sense of injustice" residents felt about the Parks Trust being able to take land away they saw as community owned.

However, she said the community was in danger of losing gains it had achieved since revisions to the original "disastrous" Plan of Management released in 2014, which had undergone significant revisions.

She said the gains included 10m set back zones along the foreshore, a public walking trail and public access to boat ramps.

She said fighting the Trust on the issues would be counter-productive.

"Actually I see very little that we have to gain by going down that route but we have a lot to lose," she said.

"By alienating our relationship with the Trust we would have no say in what went on there."

The rescission motion will be debated at the council's ordinary monthly meeting tomorrow from 9am.

Controversial land

  • The foreshore at Ferry Reserve caravan park, about 3124sqm: compulsory acquired in May 2012. The Foreshore Protection Group believes this should be shared public owned space used as parkland.
  • Terrace Reserve: At the southern end, a 6000sqm area known as the Memorial Pine Park, with native coastal cypress pines planted by returned servicemen to commemmorate the Battle of Lone Pine. The Trust wants to develop for residential purposes to relocate an uncertain number long-term tenants.
  • Massey Greene Reserve, Lot 7705, about 2235sqm. This was transferred from Crown Land port facilities and services to Crown Land general purpose in September 2009.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  brunswick heads foreshore byron shire council northern rivers community northern rivers council northern rivers development

Slaves in Byron: The dark side of housing crisis

Slaves in Byron: The dark side of housing crisis

A LOW-KEY exploitative and toxic culture is infiltrating the Byron Bay community according to some locals.

How to reduce your plastic footprint

Wasteful world.

Last night's episode of War on Waste hit the nail on the head again

Byron council accused of backflip over Bruns foreshore plans

The Terrace Reserve Caravan Park at Brunswick Heads. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Councillors putting their faith in "cartoons"

Latest sea level rise scenario would see Byron underwater

INUNDATION THREAT: Areas in dark blue show the impact of a 0.74m seal level rise, while areas in light blue show a 2m rise.

The threat of sea level rises to the North Coast escalates

Local Partners

Slaves in Byron: The dark side of housing crisis

A LOW-KEY exploitative and toxic culture is infiltrating the Byron Bay community according to some locals.

NSW Sport comments on Lennox Head Ski Jump

An artist impression of the Ski jump facility at Lennox Head. The size of the structure has upset locals, but it may not be as big as it appears in the artist impression.

Lennox Head Ski Jump on its four week exhibition

First female superhero film in 12 years

AMAZON: Actress Gal Gadot in a scene from the film Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman opens next Thursday

Stories Troy Cassar-Daley carries around

LEGEND: Troy Cassar-Daley after receiving the Golden Guitar Award for Album of the Year during the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January.

You can see him in Ballina this weekend

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Top Gun 2 movie is happening, Tom Cruise confirms

TOM Cruise delights fans with announcement on Sunrise.

The first Baywatch movie reviews are in

From left, Jon Bass, Alex Daddario, Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Critics were less than impressed.

Boyfriend loses it over sex lie

Stacey Louise’s sex lie destroys her relationship.

SEVEN Year Switch’s Stacey told a fib about her sex life.

Why Crowe’s thankful for those ‘bulls**t’ rumours

Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin in 2007.

Crowe and Terri Irwin have been dodging dating rumours for years now

Stars line up for writers festival

POPULAR: Byron Writers Festival 2016 recorded the biggest crowds in 20 years of the event.

John Safran, Deng Thiak Adut and Dava Sobel among others

MOVIE REVIEW: King Arthur - Legend of the Sword

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Why the critics have got Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur all wrong.

Concert death toll revised up to 22, tour suspended

There have been multiple confirmed deaths after 'explosions' heard at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

"We saw blood on people when we got outside."

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

Its light, its bright, its architecturally amazing - a quintessential family entertainer built for coastal living. Stylish and impressive, this Paul Uhlmann...

Solid Home On 23.2 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,295,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound, the 23.2...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

The ULTIMATE TREE CHANGE/SEA CHANGE!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,295,000

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69km from Casino and 100km from Yamba or Lismore, makes for a great escape...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Slaves in Byron: The dark side of housing crisis

Housing generic.

A darker side to Byron's economy

Bonville to become new housing hub

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into housing

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!