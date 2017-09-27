27°
Byron Shire Council 1, wannabe thieves 0

There will be no more stealing the Parkway Drive sign at Ewingsdale.
Samantha Elley
BYRON Bay Council has won a round against wannabe thieves of the Parkway Drive sign at Ewingsdale, according to a Facebook post.

"After 12 years of the PWD street sign constantly getting stolen, the Byron Council have finally come up with (a) way to make sure it never gets taken again," the parkwaydriveoffical page posted.

The name of the street is now emblazoned on the road leading into the drive, made famous by the Australia band.

Followers of the Facebook page were amused.

"(You) don't think I don't have access to a demo saw and the pure desire for the actual parkway drive sign? Challenge accepted." one reader posted.

"I remember when it was raised like 15 feet in the air and mad bastards were still climbing up to steal it." another wrote.

