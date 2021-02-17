Menu
The Byron Bypass is set to open in February.
Byron bypass will officially open soon

Liana Boss
17th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Byron Shire Council has confirmed the date the Byron Bypass will be open to traffic.

In a statement on social media, the council announced the bypass will open at 12pm on Saturday, February 27.

“If you don’t need to travel through Byron town centre – you won’t have to,” the council said.

<< It’s moved at snail’s pace, but Byron bypass set to open >>

“The bypass will offer an alternative connection between the east and west of Byron Bay.

“We look forward to unlocking the gates and letting cars through soon.”

The final cost of the bypass, which was tipped to cost in the realm of $24 million, is not yet known.

But this figure is expected to be included in a report before the council’s February meeting.

