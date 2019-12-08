Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The rare Mitchell's Rainforest Snail. P
The rare Mitchell's Rainforest Snail. P
News

Byron bypass progress slows to a snail’s pace

Aisling Brennan
7th Dec 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE rare Mitchell’s Rainforest Snail species living in a section of a Byron Bay swamp has brought a halt to plans for the Butler Street Bypass.

The Byron Shire Council has been informed by the Department of Environment and Energy (DoEE) a decision over whether the proposed works for Stage 2 of the bypass project can go ahead will be delayed until mid-December due to legal reasons.

The referral is also assessing whether a small section of vegetation proposed for removal as part of Stage 1 near Burns Street, Byron Bay, should be allowed.

Stage 1 and 2 was questioned by the council after some Greens members raised concerns over the survival of the snail if the project went ahead.

“Council engaged expert snail consultant, Dr Stephanie Clark to review the council’s submission relating to the Mitchell’s Rainforest Snail and the assessment of (its) significance, likely habitat area for the local population and the pre-clearing protocol for the snail,” councillor Michael Lyon said.

“Throughout this process and during another meeting with (the department), Dr Clark indicated that her opinion is such that there are far more than 5000 individuals remaining.

“This is based on her expert knowledge of the species, the more recent work and findings and the likely habitat distribution in the Northern Rivers.”

Cr Lyon said the council’s referral estimates the habitat for the local population of the Mitchell’s Rainforest Snail being approximately 216ha within and beyond the bypass area south to Lilli Pilli and west to Skinners Shoot Road.

“The bypass directly removing 1.5ha of this area means that the bypass would be responsible for the removal of 0.7 per cent of the local habitat area,” he said.

“What this does is clear up some of the misconceptions around the prospects for the (snail), which are actually pretty good.

“In fact, given the compensatory works and the potential of the Lilli Pilli area, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the bypass will actually improve the lot of the (snail).

“This is important because we have said all along that we will ensure that we more than make up for the loss of habitat and ensure that the environment is protected and enhanced.”

butler street bypass byron shire council department of environment mitchell's rainforest snail northern rivers councils northern rivers developments
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged for allegedly shooting puppy with an arrow

        Man charged for allegedly shooting puppy with an arrow

        Crime A veterinary surgeon said a beloved puppy had to be euthanised after he was allegedly shot in the spine with a longbow and arrow.

        PHOTOS: The home that is expected to smash Lismore records

        premium_icon PHOTOS: The home that is expected to smash Lismore records

        Property Century-old home is on the market for the first time in years

        Swim coach makes a big splash

        premium_icon Swim coach makes a big splash

        News A coach and an athlete from the same country sports club have been selected to...

        How much water is needed to keep our Christmas tree alive?

        premium_icon How much water is needed to keep our Christmas tree alive?

        News LISMORE CBD’s new Christmas tree has left many people questioning if it was the...