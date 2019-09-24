Byron business couple win National Retail Award

BYRON Bay couple James and Nicole Reeve personify the classic Byron business story.

Both left behind high-flying business careers, opting out of the frenetic Sydney corporate world to start a business and a family here in the Northern Rivers.

James was in project management for Goodman Fielder and Nicole had just finished work with the Paralympic Games.

In 2003 they moved to Byron and founded a sports store on Jonson Street Byron Bay that has since grown to include Sportspower Super Warehouse stores in Ballina, Lismore, Coffs Harbour and Grafton as well as the online offerings www.fitonline.com.au and www.superwh.com.au

In early September the couple won Medium Retailer of the Year for Australia at the National Retail Awards.

When the couple moved to Byron Bay and started their first small sports store, James remembers his mother being surprised.

"She could not believe that her son, whom she had supported all the way through his studies and international corporate career, was now working 6-7 days a week fitting people for shoes in a tiny regional shop," he said.

"But for Nicole and I, getting that intimate understanding of the business, how it operates and what people want, was vital to building our businesses."

The Retail Awards theme this year celebrated achievements across all aspects of retail, from customer experience to technology, payments, human resources and supply chain management.

James believes they won their award for the way their businesses had adapted to the changes in retailing brought on by shifting consumer demands and the prevalence of online shopping.

"These days what we do is called omni-channel retail, its not rocket science, we just have one business meeting the needs of three types of customer.

"One customer wants to come into a physical shop to browse and purchase, the other wants to shop and purchase online only and have the goods shipped.

"The third hybrid type like to 'click and collect'- they shop online and then drop in to the store to check their purchase and pick it up."

Aside from running their highly successful businesses, James and Nicole are familiar faces to many around Byron Shire as Scouts, Nippers, netball and soccer coaches.

"One of the things I love about Byron is its diversity and the many different types of successful businesses and business people who call this place home," James said.

"It highlights what an amazing mix of people we have here."