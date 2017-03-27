Byron brawl sees security guard bitten on the arm

POLICE were called to the Great Northern Hotel at Byron Bay on Saturday night to help stop a brawl.

At around 11pm police arrived to find around 100 people gathered on the footpath outside the hotel while three people were being detained by security.

CCTV footage revealed that a female aged approximately 25 years of age was refused entry to the hotel due to her drunk appearance and and argued with security before running into the premises.

She was removed and when outside began to assault security by kicking and punching them.

A number of her friends both male and female also became involved in the brawl.

One of these females has bitten a security guard causing a substantial injury to his arm.

A number of other people also became involved by hindering police and security.

Due to the numbers of people involved it was a very dangerous situation.

Four people were arrested and taken back to Byron Bay Police Station.

Formal action was taken against all of them with various charges including failing to quit a licenced premises, assault and hindering police.