Byron Beach Hotel deep cleaned, staff tested for COVID

Several popular Byron Bay venues visited by two COVID-positive sisters over the weekend have been forced to close and undergo deep cleaning.

The Beach Hotel opposite main beach is at the epicentre of a huge contact tracing effort with about 1000 patrons needing to be informed of the need to get tested and self-isolate.

The Beachie posted a note on their Facebook site today advising of efforts made to make the venue safe again to visit.

“As a community leader we are determined to be a contributor to Byron to moving forward through this challenging time,” the hotel posted.

“We would like to say a huge thank you for the kindness and support we have received in response to yesterday’s news.

“We have and continue to work closely with NSW Health to ensure the health and safety of our staff, customers and our community.

“Our affected Beach Hotel staff are following NSW Health directives to be tested immediately and isolate until further notice.

“As we continue create and nurture to build an environment of trust so that our people feel valued and as such we continue to support our team wholly throughout this period of isolation.

“With our precautionary expert deep clean now complete, and with the support of NSW Health and local police, we feel confident to safely reopen our doors.

“For the time being we will be amending our trading hours, menu and venue capacity in order to deliver a great customer experience.”

The Farm, Byron Bay.

Similarly The Farm at Ewinsgdale advised via Facebbok it had closed Tuesday to undergo a “full deep clean”.

“We thank everyone for your support, stay safe and keep updated,” The Farm posted.

Another venue visited by the sisters on Saturday was Mokha Cafe in Lawson Street.

It advised patrons yesterday that it was going to close to deep clean in line with advice from NSW Health.