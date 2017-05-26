Byron Bay's 'teen drug king' to be sentenceed today

BYRON Bay teen Flynn Tully Brown will face a sentencing hearing in Lismore District Court today over the sale of thousands of dollars of ecstasy and cocaine.

The 19-year-old was the subject of a four-month police investigation last year involving mobile phone intercepts and surveillance by undercover detectives which ended in his arrest in December.

In March the former Byron High student pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying an indictable quantity of drugs, one count of ongoing drug supply, and one count of supplying a small quantity of drugs.

Nine other drugs charges will be taken into acount by District Court Judge Laura Wells in deciding on an appropriate sentence for Brown.

More information to come later this morning.