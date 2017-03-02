27°
Byron Bay's past brought to digital life

2nd Mar 2017 4:30 AM

BYRON Bay Historical Society will launch their new website at 10am on March 8 in the Pandanus Room at Byron Bay Services Club.

After two years of research and development by society members, the new site will contain archival photos collected by deceased local historian Eric Wright that tell the story of Byron Bay starting with the original Arakwal land owners through to the European settlement and the development of the township.

"History is not just about what happened 100 or 50 or even 20 years ago, its also about what happened just yesterday," said Society President Donald Maughan.

"Unless we collect it and store it, it can be lost for tomorrow."

Mr Maughan said it had been a demanding job that took hundreds of hours of work by dedicated volunteers.

"In particular I would like to single out John Main and Robert Sampimon for their work and also acknowledge the invaluable assistance of old time Byron Bay resident John Wright of More Customers Group who built the infrastructure of the website on which the material hangs.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson will be launching the site and Mr Maughan invited the community and local organisations to, "join in to celebrate this historic and historical event."

"There are sections in the site containing power point presentations covering a wide range of topics from gold mining in Byron Bay in the late 1800s through to the impact of Norco and other industries in the development of the Bay.

"I believe these will be an excellent resource for our local schools."

Information call: 0417406978

Topics:  byron bay historical society digital historical society northern rivers community website

