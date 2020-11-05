Byron Bay’s holiday letting rules face red tape delays

Byron Bay has been busy the town with Sydneysiders meeting Queenslanders in the town. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

THE NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment has confirmed it will provide guidance for Byron Shire Council to continue progress on its planning proposal for local short term holiday letting rules.

The council earlier this year referred its planning proposal on short term rental accommodation, including a 90-day cap on non-hosted holiday lets, to the planning department.

A department spokeswoman confirmed the council was asked to assess the economic impacts of the planning proposal, before it can be subject to a Gateway assessment.

"In June 2020, the Department's Northern Region team requested council justify proposed inconsistencies outlined in its planning proposal with 3.7 Ministerial Direction - Reduction in non-hosted short-term rental accommodation period and the department's exhibited draft Short-Term Rental Accommodation Planning Policy," the spokeswoman said.

"In response to council's request, the department is preparing a Short-term Rental Accommodation Economic Impact Assessment framework paper to assist Byron and, where relevant, other NSW councils to undertake the relevant assessments associated with any requests to vary the proposed non-hosted day limits for STRA in NSW.

"The draft STRA EIA framework paper, which is currently being finalised, has been developed to provide a consistent set of matters that all NSW councils would be required to consider."

She said the draft framework paper sets out "the expected scope of matters that a council would be expected to consider in lodging any requests to vary the proposed non-hosted day limits for STRA in NSW".

The state government recently released details of a mandatory code of conduct for the short term rental accommodation industry, which will come into effect on December 18.

A statewide policy relating to the industry is due to be implemented next June and Byron's deputy mayor Michael Lyon has said it's vital the local framework is approved in time to be incorporated in that policy.

The department spokeswoman said the Department of Customer Service is responsible for monitoring compliance in relation to the code of conduct.

It is understood a staff report regarding the planning proposal will go before the council's planning meeting this month.