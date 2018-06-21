Glitzy new $70m shopping centre for coastal town

Artist impressions of Mercato Byron Bay Shopping Centre, which is set to open in December.

BYRON Bay's glitziest new $70m shopping centre - Mercato on Byron - is only months away from reaching completion.

Almost three years after construction was intended to begin, the 8000sq m, two storey precinct that includes a nine theatre Palace Cinema, a 3500sq m Woolworths and more than 20 boutique retailers, is rapidly reaching completion.

Leasing is being managed by Raine and Horne Byron Bay principal Sophie Christou, who confirmed expected completion is around December this year.

Ms Christou has been responsible for all leasing, which included 30 spaces from large stores to kiosks. She confirmed currently 65 per cent of all tenancies have been filled.

Confirmed retailers include Cicchetti Byron Bay, the Camera House, Beef n Beach Byron and a teppanyaki restaurant.

According to the ground plans, Woolworths is accessible from both top and ground floor.

The cinema has undergone a significant overhaul, increasing from three to nine cinemas plus according to Palace Cinemas a wider range of films, enhanced in-cinema comfort with luxury seating, a premium Palace Bar and foyer and access to international film festival screenings.

In true Byron Bay style, the centre is striving to be the first regional Green Star Certified centre in Australia, an environmental rating system that assesses the level of sustainability in a project.

Two key factors are greenhouse gas emissions and electricity usage, as well as the materials used in construction.

Live greenery will be a key feature of Mercato on Byron.

Some of those factors include use of natural light and ventilation, live plants and trees inside and around centre, greywater harvesting and reuse, reuse of 80 per cent of material from previous complex, solar electricity generation, UV filtration on airconditioning and more.

Certification cannot be awarded until the centre is complete.

Ms Christou said lessees will also be encouraged to fit within this sustainability guidelines when fitting out their spaces.

"Tenants will be encouraged to incorporate natural and recycled materials, and living plants wherever possible, in keeping with the Byron Bay ethos," Ms Christou said.

The Mercato on Byron project is a joint venture between finance and investment firm Wingate and Gold Coast developer Robert Badalotti's Azzura International Constructions.