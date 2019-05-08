Byron Bay winners back to tri again

Lindsey Lawry competing a traithlon at Coffs Harbour last year. He is back to compete in the Byron Bay Triathlon this weekend after finising runner up in 2018.

DEFENDING champion Ben Cook will be in the field for the 24th annual Byron Bay Triathlon on Saturday.

Byron Bay professional Matt Slee is also in the mix with 2018 runner-up Lindsey Lawry (pictured) and fourth-placed Travis Coleman returning.

Queensland professional Ryan Waddington last year finished third but is now based in California competing.

Slee came second in 2017 before a lingering virus slowed him down during the race last year.

He comes to Byron Bay following a 10th place finish in an Ironman 70.3 event in Western Australia last weekend.

Slee came second in the Kingscliff Triathlon in December.

It would be a fitting event for him to win with Far North Coast triathletes Clayton Fettell and Joey Lampe having twice won the open men's division.

Fettell took the title in 2014 and 2016 while Lampe won it in 2011 and 2013.

The open women's competition is expected to be tight between defending champion Emily Donker and Courtney Gilfillan, both coming off recent wins at the Tweed Enduro and Kingscliff Triathlon.

There will be more than 1100 athletes competing in Olympic, sprint and "tempta” distances and they will be joined by 100 juniors, with many competing in their first triathlon.

"There are a few professionals racing who haven't won here before,” race director Mike Crawley said.

"There was a big ironman event at Port Macquarie last weekend so hopefully we get a few more from that field.

"We'll have three para-athletes competing and at least 80 juniors in the kids' division which we were keen to build.”

The triathlon also marks the final event in the Triathlon New South Wales Interclub Series, which has seen teams from Coffs Harbour, Yamba, Port Macquarie, Ballina, Hat Head and Byron Bay battle it out across the region.

More than 150 are expected to compete as part of the series, with Hat Head leading by just one point.

Various community groups such as the Byron Bay Surf Club, Byron Bay Basketball, Bangalow Men's Shed, Byron Cycle Club and Sea Change are involved this year.

"Byron Bay has a great celebration vibe and is an ideal end-of-season weekend away for tri clubs, teams, family and friends,” Crawley said.

"We're one of the last triathlons in the country that has a Saturday lunch race time and this event has a long legacy we can be proud of.”

Races will be held from 10.30am to 3.30pm from the Byron Bay Surf Club with spectators welcome.

For more information on triathlon-related road closures or to enter the race go to www.byronbaytri.com.au.