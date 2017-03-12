31°
News

Byron Bay: Where anti-vax ideas are contagious

Jane Hansen, RendezView | 12th Mar 2017 1:14 PM
Bev Lacey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

The baby came into the hospital bleeding from the mouth and nose.

He was only four weeks old, but he showed all the hallmarks of a Vitamin K deficiency. It is a rare but real complication: a deficiency in the fat-soluble vitamin needed for efficient blood clotting can lead to fatal haemorrhaging.

It is the reason all babies are given a Vitamin K shot at birth, but sometimes parents refuse. This little boy's parents refused the shot.

Lismore paediatrician Dr Chris Ingall ran tests on the baby. The child was indeed deficient but it was too late to save the boy.

"One of the hardest things a paediatrician ever has to do is tell a patient their baby is going to die and in this case, the mother had refused the Vitamin K injection for her newborn just a few weeks prior," Dr Ingall says.

"She said it can't be Vitamin K deficiency, and I said I'm sorry but the tests show the baby is deficient," Dr Ingall says. It was later confirmed by the coroner.
 

The human cost of anti-vax nonsense. Baby Dana died from whooping cough.
The human cost of anti-vax nonsense. Baby Dana died from whooping cough. Supplied

What devastated both the doctor and mother, is that the mother had been advised against the Vitamin K shot by community health nurses in Byron Bay.

Dr Ingall wanted a coronial inquiry because he thought the medical staff who had given the advice should have be charged with manslaughter.

"There should have been a coronial inquiry, that baby died of a Vitamin K deficiency," he said.

What made the case worse was that the antenatal group was funded by NSW Health and it had been taken over by anti-vaccination zealots who included Vitamin K in their fertile conspiracies about Big Pharma out to harm children in pursuit of a buck.

That was seven years ago, and authorities removed the rogue midwives who no longer live in the area, but the anti-vaccination movement in the Byron Shire has become embedded in the community. Peer pressure, especially among young mothers, not to vaccinate has led to some mothers pretending they didn't vaccinate their kids just to fit in.

It's the birthplace of the anti-vaccine movement. The Australian Vaccination Network was set up there in Bangalow in the 1990s.

The shire now has the lowest immunisation rates in Australia. According to the latest figures, only half of all five-year-olds are vaccinated in Mullumbimby and only 60 per cent are in nearby Byron Bay.

David and Toni McCaffery lost their baby Dana to whooping cough. Toni has condemned Pauline Hanson’s recent comments about vaccinations.
David and Toni McCaffery lost their baby Dana to whooping cough. Toni has condemned Pauline Hanson’s recent comments about vaccinations. Luke Marsden, News Corp Australia

Since the Aquarius festival in the 1970s, the shire has embraced its counter-culture image and has become a mecca for alternative, nature-loving types who not only distrust mainstream everything, but embrace the burgeoning "Big Nature" industry that has set up around them to cater to every alternative whim.

High profile anti-vaccination speakers rotate through the shire regularly. This Thursday, David "Avocado" Wolfe will 'party with the tribe' at Jing Organics. Although he has copped flak on his tour around Australia for his anti-vaccine stance, he will be welcomed with open arms in the Byron shire. The owner of Jing Organics, Adam Kingsley, told the Sunday Telegraph he "hoped" Wolfe would spread his anti-vaccine message because he too was proudly antivaccine. The event is sold out.

The sponsor of the whole Wolfe tour - organic herb and supplement company Superfeast - is owned by Byron Shire local Mason Taylor. He too has criticized vaccination.

Vaxxed, the conspiracy film by struck off doctor Andrew Wakefield, was also met with an enthusiastic full house in December a the Mullumbimby Civic Hall. The concocted brew of untruths, which ignores the fact the children with autism at the centre of the 'conspiracy' were vaccinated after their autism diagnosis, was digested unquestioned.

The alternative health industry is, according to local GP Dr Sue Page, an orgy of confirmation bias. Naturopaths, chiropractors, doulas, home birth groups, unregistered mid-wives, organic health food shops, antenatal yoga classes and breast feeding groups all feed off and into each other, and make money out of reinforcing their belief that vaccination is a bad thing, despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

"In that alternative lifestyle set you are sold homeopathic products or organic food and any small business is trying to build a market, so you want return customers and any of their websites which tell you about healthy lifestyles will also have ads down the side that reinforce links to each other's businesses. They don't go and see a doctor because he or she is in the pocket of the pharmaceutical companies, they go see a naturopath," Dr Page said.

The Byron shire has the lowest vaccination rate in Australia with one in two kids in Mullumbimby not vaccinated.

 

Alison Gaylard and Heidi Robertson are trying to turn the anti-vax tide in Mullumbimby, but it’s a tough battle against evidence-free but entrenched ideas.
Alison Gaylard and Heidi Robertson are trying to turn the anti-vax tide in Mullumbimby, but it’s a tough battle against evidence-free but entrenched ideas. Jason O'Brien, News Corp Australia

That affects all of us, because the 2008-2012 whooping cough epidemic started in the shire due to the low rates. Northern NSW notifications were four times the state average.

Two babies who were too young to be vaccinated themselves died as a result: four-week-old Dana McCaffery in 2008 and Kailis Smith in April 2011 at nine weeks of age. The epidemic spread throughout Australia.

"Many of the naturopaths here that specialise in children are anti-vax," says Peter Keil, a naturopath himself and somewhat of an anomaly in the shire because he vaccinates his kids.

"If you study alternative therapies, you tend to get people who mistrust science," he says.

"They reinforce each other," says Dr Ingall.

"And if you say a lie enough, it becomes the truth."

The Mullumbimby Home Birth group run by home birth doula Sita Tara and 'certified health coach' Annalee Atia, have twice hosted Stephanie Messenger to give talks to new mums about vaccination in the past 18 months.

Ms Messenger is a professional anti-vaccine campaigner who wrote about the 'health benefits' of measles in her book 'Melanie's Marvellous Measles'.

Ms Messenger also claims that vaccines killed her baby son in 1977 despite doctors telling her he had the rare and fatal genetic disorder Alexanders Disease.

One of her talks at a Mullumbimby council hall promised on the group's Facebook page to "present evidence that the government mantra that vaccines are safe and effective is nothing more than propaganda. You will go home with handouts on where to dig deeper for the real answers to do with vaccination".

Ms Messenger refused to comment when approached by the Sunday Telegraph after the meeting.

Sita Tara, a mother of six home-birthed and unvaccinated children was more frank.

"I can speak for those of us who choose not to vaccinate, we choose a healthy lifestyle and focus on maintaining healthy lifestyle of body and spirit rather than vaccination. Most of the people (at the meeting) had already chosen not to vaccinate," Ms Tara says.

"I don't think it's necessary to put poisons into my children's bodies. If you have a healthy lifestyle, you can get over these infections," she says.

Both Sita Tara and Annalee Atia also run Mama Mini workshops at the Red Tent yoga group in Byron Bay which is "specifically created to support mothers transitioning into parenthood". Ms Atia runs the Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond Radio show on the local radio Bay FM.

"As they are new mothers... it is a market group that is really easily influenced," Dr Page says.

A dismayed Alison Gaylard watched on from across the street as around 20 new mothers attended the Messenger talk at the home birth group.

"I was horrified; there were all these new mothers and babies being fed misinformation and lies."

Gaylard says the peer pressure not to vaccinate in these parts is intense and something she experienced first-hand as a new mum.

"I can remember at one mum and bub group, it was about nappy options and it was run by the local baby shop and the topic got around to vaccination. My friend and I said 'well why wouldn't you vaccinate?' and these people were dumbfounded. I was shunned by some people and for a long time I didn't fit in anywhere," she says.

When both her daughters caught whooping cough during the 2012 epidemic (which was later sourced to the low vaccination rates in the Shire), she helped form the Northern Rivers Vaccination Supporters to try and challenge the loud voices of the anti-vax movement. But it is an uphill battle.

Heidi Robertson, a mother of two who also volunteers, says the group tries to quietly work the backwaters in a non-confrontational way. As their charter suggests, they support those who decide to vaccinate.

"We are trying to encourage people not to be fearful, to speak up in favour of vaccination and turn the tide on what has become a social norm around here," Robertson says.

Toni McCaffery, Dana's mother, says that Pauline Hanson's comments last week mean that the Health Department can never be complacent, especially in the Byron Shire.

"This week someone in office has been making irresponsible statements and it means the health department needs to keep educating parents to counter all the misinformation.

People here (in the Byron shire) are assaulted by misinformation, on the internet, on the street and they are placing children at risk.

There is no need for any family to suffer the way we have. We now have a free booster for pregnant women and if I had that I'd be still be holding Dana, not wondering what she looks like now. To think there are groups out there trying to convince women not to have it is frightening," McCaffery says.

But who will counteract the misinformation in this pocket of rebellion, especially when new parents are being deliberately targeted? So far, it's been left up to Gaylard and her friends at the NRVS who give their time for free.

"The plethora of misinformation out there is alarming. As a local grass roots, unfunded group with no financial gain to be had, we are trying to address this but there is only so much we can do through our website, Facebook page and face-to-face talking, to help provide credible information," Gaylard says.

"We would welcome the relevant authorities and government to take this matter in hand. We try our best but we depend on the authorities to prevent the spread of misinformation and lies that perpetuate locally. We feel this is an area that is being dealt with inadequately, as evidenced by this talk occurring," she said.

"The babies need an equal voice," adds Dr Ingall. "Ultimately what the parents do can harm the baby, if their belief system is skewed to the point where baby is at risk, the parents are mortified when something goes wrong. These are good people, but they are misinformed."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  opinion vaccination

Byron Bay: Where anti-vax ideas are contagious

Byron Bay: Where anti-vax ideas are contagious

He was only four weeks old, but he showed all the hallmarks of a Vitamin K deficiency.

Surfers brawl after offensive 'drop in'

Surfers watch on as others take advantage of big surf at Snapper Rocks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Police are investigating after a brawl in the surf was reported.

GALLERY: Did we snap you at Lismore Eat the Street?

Big crowds at the Eat the Street Festival on Saturday.

Photos of stalls, festival goers and gourmet meals for under $20

The Northern Star is hiring two cadet reporters

The Northern Star is looking for a cadet journalist.

And we've received some fun applications.

Local Partners

New credit card rules you need to know about

Two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements.

Anzac Day ceremony at Long Tan now uncertain

Lismore's Reverend Graeme Davis OAM CSM, fought in the Battle of Long Tan in 1966 and said governments may argue about protocols but veterans have more important issues to consider.

An Anzac Day ceremony in Vietnam may not go ahead in 2017

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft, art and fresh produce merge at the local markets.

Where to get local produce and fresh coffee from.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Roses are NOT Red, and that's a good lesson for kids

Scott Rheuben, of Lismore, with his children's book, Roses are NOT Red.

Local author releases his first children's book

MR & MRS WRONG: Gloves off in couple’s toxic public split

THINGS have turned nasty between MAFS couple Andrew and Cheryl. Their marriage has crashed and burned in a resentful, petty mess.

More horror for My Kitchen Rules history makers

Amy and Tyson narrowly avoided elimination.

MKR record-holders Amy and Tyson Murr narrowly avoid elimination.

And then there were three - Nazeem Hussain outed

Nazeem Hussain before his I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! elimination.

Comedian exits I'm A Celeb, leaving Casey, Nat and Dane as top three

MUSIC: New Jethro Tull album features string quartet

WHAT do Jethro Tull and a string quartet have in common?

Justin Bieber tells Aussie fan: 'You make me sick'

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

“He was adamant that he wouldn’t take a photo with me"

What's on the small screen this week

Trainers Shannan Ponton and Libby Babet in a scene from the TV series The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

I'M A Celebrity winner will be crowned and new Biggest Loser debuts.

WATCH: Teen cheerleaders finish top ten at Texas

Shakira Jeffreys, 13, Tarni, 14 and Heyley Rose, 16.

Northern Rivers dancers jet set to biggest comp in the world.

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

SOLD at Auction...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Tastefully Renovated Character Home

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

DA Plans for the Rainbow Cafe are on public display

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!