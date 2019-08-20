It may take two to tango, but these guys have you covered

EVENT: The Byron Festival tango is will be held at the Byron Theatre this weekend.

THE Mendoza Tango Quartet has quickly gained a reputation as one of Australia's leading exponents of tango.

Made up of four fiery musicians from across Australia, the group specialises in the performance of traditional and contemporary Argentinian tango music.

The quartet brings a show featuring the best tango by iconic composer Astor Piazolla and how classical music influenced his work.

Astor Piazzolla (1921 - 1992) was an Argentine tango composer, bandoneon player, and arranger whose work revolutionised the traditional tango into a new style called 'nuevo tango' (new tango), incorporating elements from jazz and classical music.

In this concert, the contribution to nuevo tango will be featured by the addition of Brisbane guitarist Joe Fallon to the Mendoza Tango Quartet.

The considerable influence of classical composers on the music of Piazzolla will be canvassed by distinguished pianist and academic Shan Deng, who will open the concert with works by Bach, Ravel and Chopin.

Master tango teachers Carolina Giannini and Leonel Di Cocco will also offer a masterclass and workshops.

Seven DJs, including Sydney's Alex Nodelman and Byron Bay's Ben Renkin will provide memorable music for the milongas and practicas.

And immerse yourself in more creativity with interactive tango art with Jan Rae (Byron), music with Mendoza and tango workshop with Sofia De Latour & Paul Warren (Sydney).

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit byroncentre.com.au.