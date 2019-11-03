Menu
A devastating loss: At 3.25am this morning, Police were alerted that Fig Tree Restaurant in Byron Bay was on fire.
News

Popular wedding venue destroyed in fire

by Nicole Pierre
3rd Nov 2019 9:37 AM
A BYRON Bay restaurant has been destroyed in a fire this morning.

Emergency services were called to Fig Tree Restaurant at Ewingsdale about 3.25am on Saturday.

Owners of the popular wedding venue took to social media saying they were in "complete shock" to find out their venue was burnt down.

"We woke today to the worst news for our beautiful venue and family home. Our venue has been devastated by a fire overnight," they said on Facebook.

"We are in complete shock, as we know many of you will be. We are urgently calling all of our booked weddings and relocating bookings to other Byron venues. We ask for your patience and consideration at this time.

"Thank-you to the firefighters of Byron Bay who worked to try to save this special home. It is completely heartbreaking."

People who have previously got married at the venue took to social media saying they were 'heartbroken' over the news.

"My heart goes out to the family. I was married there 30 years ago and loved the place," one woman said.

"So sorry to hear. Such a beautiful place with precious family memories for you Che and your family. So glad no one was hurt. Our wedding day at Figtree last year was stunning. Take care," another said.

Owner Che Devlin said he's thankful no one was hurt.

"It was so iconic but it would be rebuilt and we're just so lucky that no one was hurt," Mr Devlin told 7 News.

A NSW Police spokesman said the cause of the fire is still not known.

Investigations are continuing.

