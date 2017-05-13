21°
Byron Bay Triathlon competitor given CPR

Alina Rylko
| 13th May 2017 6:22 PM
A competitor was assisted by paramedics at the Byron Bay Triathlon.
A competitor was assisted by paramedics at the Byron Bay Triathlon.

IN dramatic scenes at the Byron Bay Triathlon today, paramedics and Surf Life Savers were forced to perform CPR on a collapsed competitor.

Around 3.30pm, as most race events were coming to a end, a competitor collapsed on the ground in parkland area between the finish line and Byron Bay Surf Club.

Onlookers rushed to assist the man, commencing CPR, before paramedics and Surf Life Savers took over.

An Ambulance arrived a short time after, taking the man to Byron Bay Hospital.

It's not known what condition he is in.

Event organisers, QSM, expect to make a statement tomorrow.

Distances in the event included: Olympic (1.5km Swim: 40km Ride: 10km Run), Sprint (750m Swim: 20km Ride: 5km Run) and Tempta for beginners (300m Swim: 10km Ride: 2.5km Run).

Paramedics rush to help a competitor at the Byron Bay Triathlon.
Paramedics rush to help a competitor at the Byron Bay Triathlon.
Topics:  byron bay triathlon cpr cpr awareness northern rivers sport

In dramatic scenes at the Byron Bay Triathlon today, paramedics and Surf Life Savers were forced to perform CPR on a collapsed competitor.

