Byron Bay Triathlon competitor expected to recover

UPDATE, Monday:

POLICE will not be investigating an incident at the Byron Bay Triathlon on Saturday, where a 31-year-old man collapsed and required CPR.

It's been confirmed the competitor suffered a medical episode.

He was treated at the scene before being conveyed to Byron Bay Hospital for treatment.

Tweed Byron LAC police conducted interviews in case the matter required referral to the Coroner.

"There is no further police investigation in this matter," a spokesman said on Sunday.

INITIAL REPORT, Saturday:

IN dramatic scenes at the Byron Bay Triathlon today, paramedics and Surf Life Savers were forced to perform CPR on a collapsed competitor.

Around 3.30pm, as most race events were coming to an end, a competitor collapsed on the ground in parkland between the finish line and Byron Bay Surf Club.

Onlookers rushed to assist the man, commencing CPR, before paramedics and Surf Life Savers took over.

An Ambulance arrived a short time after, taking the man to Byron Bay Hospital.

It's not known what condition he is in.

Event organisers, QSM, expect to make a statement tomorrow.

Distances in the event included: Olympic (1.5km Swim: 40km Ride: 10km Run), Sprint (750m Swim: 20km Ride: 5km Run) and Tempta for beginners (300m Swim: 10km Ride: 2.5km Run).