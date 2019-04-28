Byron Bay takes down Bangalow

A DETERMINED Byron Bay ran away with a 34-12 win over arch-rivals Bangalow in Far North Coast rugby union at Schultz Oval, Bangalow, on Saturday.

It was shaping as a battle in the second half before long- range tries from new No 8 Courtney Raymond and flanker Mark Howard sealed the win.

"We had to win today, we were desperate and we've finally got guys playing in the right positions,” Byron Bay coach Jeff Watt said.

"We've started the season with blokes filling in all over the place but we worked together to dig ourselves out of a bit of a hole,” Watt said.

It was all Byron Bay early and it looked like they would put plenty of points on, with centre Romey Vassel causing Bangalow problems every time he ran the ball.

Five-eighth Pete Gillespie led the team well and kicked two penalty goals while a try in the corner to fullback Jascha Saeck gave them an 11-0 lead.

Bangalow found its feet late in the half with the addition of veteran Will Cotterill coming off the bench and burrowing his way over for a try just before the break.

Byron Bay jumped out to an 11-point lead in the second half at 18-7 when front-rower Jordan Elliott burrowed over for a try.

Bangalow took it up a gear for the next 10 minutes with the injection of flanker Isaac Hill from the bench and a dominant scrum.

The margin was reduced to 18-12 when Cotterill scored his second try, then another penalty goal gave Byron some breathing room.

"I didn't think Bangalow threw a lot at us for most of it but they had enough where they were never going to go away,” Watt said.

"Will Cotterill coming on gave them some extra starch and he's still a class player that we had to contain.

"We fixed our scrum up in the last 20 minutes and that made a big difference.

"We're probably a few weeks away yet but if I can keep everyone together we should be able to gel.”

In other games, Wollongbar-Alstonville ran riot with a 73-12 win over the Casino Bulls at Albert Park, Casino.

Winger Josh Damen scored four tries while returning centre Matt Nean bagged a double.

Elsewhere, Casuarina were made to work for a 22-14 win over an improving Southern Cross University at Maurie Ryan Oval, East Lismore.

Grafton piled on the points with No 8 Ed McGrath scoring four tries in a 53-14 win at Grafton.

The game between Lennox Head and Ballina at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head, has been postponed.

Point Score - Wollongbar 20, Casuarina 19, Lennox Head 15, Ballina 10, Grafton 10, Byron Bay 10, Casino 5, Bangalow 4, SCU 1, Lismore 0