Byron Bay surf champion's verdict on the wave of the future

TEST DRIVE: Mark Mono Stewart in the barrel at the 5 Waves Surf Lake.

EVEN better that the real thing or are wave pools just a pale reflection?

Byron Bay Adaptive surf champion Mark Mono Stewart was amongst a privileged few pro-surfers who got to test out a unique prototype wave pool at a secret location in Yepoon Queensland.

Mono joined fellow professionals Barton Lynch and Ben Player along with Surf Lakes development adviser Mark Occilupo for a session on the perfectly formed waves.

STOKED: Mark Occilupo, Mark 'Mono' Stewart and Barton Lynch at the 5 Waves Surf Lake facility in Yepoon. Contributed

His verdict?

"I'm so stoked, I have surfed other wave pools and if that first wave I got was an example, then this is the best.”

Mono believes wave pools will never replace the ocean but they are the closest man will come to replicating the natural environment.

He also said wave pools are an ideal way for people with disabilities to get a taste of the thrill of surfing.

"It was quite surreal being able to surf there,” Mono said.

"Wave pools are perfect for those with a disability wishing to get into the surf.

"It's the perfect environment, they can paddle out without getting their hair wet and we can get them into waves.”

The 5 Waves- Surf Lake technology generates five different waves from one single central point.

Each wave is different presenting different levels of challenge for surfers.

Mono already has some experience in Wave pools having earlier this year won the Welsh Adaptive surf competition held at the Wave Pool in Snowdonia in Whales.

He followed that win up in October winning the USOpen Adaptive Surfing Champion scoring the coveted yellow gernsey for being first surfer to win three years in a row.

The Gold Coast company developing the wave pool is banking on surfers being willing to pay per hour for surfing sessions on uncongested waves.

Former world champion surfer Mark Occhilupo has been advising the Surf Lakes development with the owners hoping to sell the technology around the world.