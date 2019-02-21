Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beaches were closed at Byron Bay for 24 hours.
Beaches were closed at Byron Bay for 24 hours.
Health

Shark attack victim: ‘I thought I was going to die’

by Cloe Read
21st Feb 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHARK attack victim Sam Edwardes has spoken out about his close brush with death after a shark chomped through both his surfboard and his leg on Sunday morning, leaving him wondering if he would make it off the beach alive.

Sam and mate Dane were surfing out at Belongil Beach, Byron Bay, on the weekend, when disaster struck, leaving Sam with a 30cm by 20cm chunk missing from his leg.

"The surf was quite good and I just paddled straight out there, Dane was about half a minute behind me," Mr Edwardes told Today.

"I just felt this thump into my leg, you can't imagine the feeling - it's a really intense hit - he latched onto my leg and really just clamped down on my leg and wouldn't let go."

 

 

 

Shark attack victim Sam Edwardes.
Shark attack victim Sam Edwardes.

 

Speaking from his hospital bed in Gold Coast University Hospital, he told Today how he somehow managed to get back on his board and paddle more than 100 metres to the shore, concerned only for his friend.

"I started paddling into the beach and I was a bit frantic, I was going as fast as I could - I just wanted to get to shore so Dane knew not to come out,"

"I looked down at my leg and saw a mighty hunk taken out of it and that's when I freaked out because I thought 'this is bad'.

"I just started looking up and my vision was starting to go and my breathing was starting to go - I thought I was going to die."

The bite was 30cm by 20cm and Mr Edwardes spoke of how he lost a lot of soft tissue blood.

"It missed any important arteries - I think I was incredibly lucky."

It wasn't his first run in with sharks though, with two of Mr Edwardes friends in his surf group having been attacked by sharks in the past - one of them tragically dying in 1999.

"Its uncanny - I don't know if other groups of men have had this many attacks," he said.

Mr Edwardes, who reportedly never called for help during the attack, instead swimming frantically to save his mate, told Today post interview that he thinks he will eventually get back out in the surf.

byron bay editors picks injured shark attack victim

Top Stories

    Truck crash closes highway lanes

    premium_icon Truck crash closes highway lanes

    News NORTHBOUND lanes are closed as the b-double is salvaged.

    'Abnormally' high tides, huge swell as cyclone approaches

    'Abnormally' high tides, huge swell as cyclone approaches

    Weather Effects from tropical cyclone Oma are starting to be felt locally

    'Super weekend' hopes to rain cash on struggling CBD

    premium_icon 'Super weekend' hopes to rain cash on struggling CBD

    Entertainment COUNCIL hopes their "good coincidence” supports local businesses

    Plea to motorbike riders in wake of tragic death

    premium_icon Plea to motorbike riders in wake of tragic death

    News Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatality