Byron Bay secure grand final spot in a cliffhanger

BYRON BAY FC has secured a spot in the Premier League grand final after they defeated Alstonville in the semi-final on September 20.

Byron Bay came out of the blocks strongly and controlled possession for the majority of the first half with Alstonville seemingly locked in defending their goal.

As the pressure mounted, Byron Bay struggled to make it truly tell with a series of quality saves and low blocks getting Alstonville out of trouble.

Diego Vasquez was central to all of Byron Bay's attacking efforts with his movement causing chaos up forward. He managed to find space in the box as he buried a header for the opening goal.

Leading at the half, Byron Bay picked up where they left off and while they should have led by a lot more at the break but that all changed in the second half.

Oliver Sautner converted another shot to double Byron's lead early on and it seemed to be a matter of how much Byron would win by rather than if they would win.

Alstonville managed to get themselves back in the game and found space down the wings which leaded to a nicely headed goal to make it 2-1.

Vasquez, after an excellent first-half, scored a terrific free kick to ensure Byron maintained their buffer which was crucial when Alstonville headed home late for 3-2.

The result means Byron Bay will be hosted by South Lismore for the Premier League grand final on September 26 at Nesbitt Park.